Cauliflower Potato Salad
This Low-Carb Spin on Potato Salad Isn't Made With Potatoes
If you're trying to cut down on carbs and calories, but you're obsessed with potato salad, this 138-calorie recipe is a must make. Instead of potatoes, this creamy dish is made with steamed cauliflower — seriously, is there anything this veggie can't do?!
Instead of mayo, this "potato" salad is made with almond yogurt, so it's vegan and has no saturated fat or cholesterol. Naturally flavored with red wine vinegar, fresh dill, and lemon juice, this creamy, tangy salad tastes amazing.
You'll love the soft texture of the cauliflower coupled with the crunchy celery and red onion. It's the perfect side dish to make for your next barbecue — everyone will be asking for the recipe!
Creamy, Low-Carb Cauliflower "Potato" Salad
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR
Ingredients
- 1 large head cauliflower, cut into small florets
- 5.3 oz. plain almond milk yogurt
- 3 tablespoons red wine or apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon olive or avocado oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 4 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped (leave a little extra for garnish)
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 1/4 red onion, diced
- Sea salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Steam the cauliflower until tender. Transfer to a medium-sized bowl and allow to cool.
- In a small bowl, make the dressing by mixing together the almond milk yogurt, vinegar, oil, lemon juice, garlic powder, and dill.
- Add the celery and red onion to the bowl of cauliflower.
- Mix in the dill dressing, salt, and pepper.
- Chill for at least three hours or overnight.
Information
- Category
- Side Dishes, Potato
- Yield
- 4 servings
- Cook Time
- 20 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 138
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar