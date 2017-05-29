 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Low-Carb Spin on Potato Salad Isn't Made With Potatoes
Class Fitsugar
A Total-Body Workout to Build Metabolism-Boosting Muscle
Health News
PSA: You May Want to Stop Relying on Your Fitness Tracker For Counting Calories
Healthy Recipes
40 No-Bake Treats You'll Want to Make All Summer Long

Cauliflower Potato Salad

This Low-Carb Spin on Potato Salad Isn't Made With Potatoes

If you're trying to cut down on carbs and calories, but you're obsessed with potato salad, this 138-calorie recipe is a must make. Instead of potatoes, this creamy dish is made with steamed cauliflower — seriously, is there anything this veggie can't do?!

Instead of mayo, this "potato" salad is made with almond yogurt, so it's vegan and has no saturated fat or cholesterol. Naturally flavored with red wine vinegar, fresh dill, and lemon juice, this creamy, tangy salad tastes amazing.

You'll love the soft texture of the cauliflower coupled with the crunchy celery and red onion. It's the perfect side dish to make for your next barbecue — everyone will be asking for the recipe!

Related
This Isn't Oatmeal — It's Actually . . .

Creamy, Low-Carb Cauliflower "Potato" Salad

Creamy, Low-Carb Cauliflower "Potato" Salad

Cauliflower Potato Salad

Ingredients

  1. 1 large head cauliflower, cut into small florets
  2. 5.3 oz. plain almond milk yogurt
  3. 3 tablespoons red wine or apple cider vinegar
  4. 1 tablespoon olive or avocado oil
  5. 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  6. 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  7. 4 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped (leave a little extra for garnish)
  8. 2 stalks celery, chopped
  9. 1/4 red onion, diced
  10. Sea salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Steam the cauliflower until tender. Transfer to a medium-sized bowl and allow to cool.
  2. In a small bowl, make the dressing by mixing together the almond milk yogurt, vinegar, oil, lemon juice, garlic powder, and dill.
  4. Add the celery and red onion to the bowl of cauliflower.
  6. Mix in the dill dressing, salt, and pepper.
  8. Chill for at least three hours or overnight.

Information

Category
Side Dishes, Potato
Yield
4 servings
Cook Time
20 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
138
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Low-CarbHealthy RecipesPotato SaladHealthy LivingCauliflower
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Healthy Recipes
Boost Your Metabolism and Debloat With This Tropical ACV Drink
by Dominique Astorino
Mustard Roasted Potatoes Recipe
Recipes
Hands Down the Best Way to Roast Potatoes
by Nicole Perry
Homemade Sauerkraut
Cooking Basics
First-Time Fermenter? Try This Easy Sauerkraut
by Anna Monette Roberts
Healthy Recipes
by Jenny Sugar
Tips For Saving BBQ Calories
Healthy Eating Tips
How to Save Hundreds of BBQ Calories
by Jenny Sugar
Roast Cauliflower With Breadcrumbs and Parmesan
Ina Garten
Ina Garten's Easy Cauliflower Side is Just as Tasty as You Imagine
by Nicole Perry
Easy Grilled Chicken Breast Recipe
Original Recipes
The Best Method to Grill Skinless, Boneless Chicken Breasts
by Anna Monette Roberts
3-Month Intermittent Fasting Transformation
Before and After Weight Loss
I Didn't Eat Breakfast For 3 Months and This Is What Happened
by Jenny Sugar
Daughters and Body Image
Body Positivity
by Jenny Sugar
Exercise in My Underwear
Beginner Fitness Tips
How Exercising in My Underwear Has Changed My Workouts
by Jenny Sugar
Dani Mathers Convicted For Invasion of Privacy
Health News
Former Playmate Who Shamed a Naked Woman on Snapchat Is Convicted
by Dominique Astorino
Spaghetti With Garlic White Wine Sauce Recipe
Original Recipes
Grab a Forkful of Happiness by Making This Garlicky Spaghetti Immediately
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds