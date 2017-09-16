Low in Calories and Filling, This Chia Pudding Is a Perfect Breakfast

Chia seeds and coconut milk marry for a Paleo-friendly pudding that works great for breakfast. High in anti-inflammatory omega-3s, this sweet chia pudding is a make-ahead recipe that will save you time, fill you up on fiber, and help you debloat. Mix together the ingredients the night before, pop it in the fridge, and look forward to a special treat the next day. It's that easy.

Coconut Chia Pudding From Lizzie Fuhr, POPSUGAR Fitness Notes This recipe includes 1/4 cup of diced mango and pepita seeds, but feel free to top the pudding with your favorite fruit and nuts. Ingredients 1/4 cup chia seeds 1 cup light or full-fat coconut milk, depending on preference 1/2 tablespoon honey Directions Mix chia seeds, coconut milk, and honey together in a small bowl or glass mason jar. Let it set in refrigerator overnight. Remove it from the fridge, and make sure your pudding looks thick and the chia seeds have gelled. Top with fresh fruit and nuts, and enjoy immediately.

Information Category Desserts Yield 1 serving Nutrition Calories per serving 206