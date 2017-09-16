 Skip Nav
32 Vegan Lunches You Can Take to Work
A Look at the Best Workouts to Do on Your Period (They're Not What You'd Expect)
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends

Chia Pudding Recipe

Low in Calories and Filling, This Chia Pudding Is a Perfect Breakfast

Chia seeds and coconut milk marry for a Paleo-friendly pudding that works great for breakfast. High in anti-inflammatory omega-3s, this sweet chia pudding is a make-ahead recipe that will save you time, fill you up on fiber, and help you debloat. Mix together the ingredients the night before, pop it in the fridge, and look forward to a special treat the next day. It's that easy.

Coconut Chia Pudding

Coconut Chia Pudding

Notes

This recipe includes 1/4 cup of diced mango and pepita seeds, but feel free to top the pudding with your favorite fruit and nuts.

Chia Pudding Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 1/4 cup chia seeds
  2. 1 cup light or full-fat coconut milk, depending on preference
  3. 1/2 tablespoon honey

Directions

  1. Mix chia seeds, coconut milk, and honey together in a small bowl or glass mason jar. Let it set in refrigerator overnight.
  2. Remove it from the fridge, and make sure your pudding looks thick and the chia seeds have gelled. Top with fresh fruit and nuts, and enjoy immediately.

Source: Calorie Counter

Desserts
1 serving

Nutrition

Calories per serving
206
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
PaleoChia SeedsHealthy RecipesHealthy LivingVeganGluten-FreeBreakfast
mgoodson mgoodson 3 years

Thanks!

totalfoodie totalfoodie 3 years

I'd recommend a lid so your pudding doesn't absorb off flavors from your fridge.

totalfoodie totalfoodie 3 years

Please update the nutritional content. Using light coconut milk and agave instead of honey, this is 390 calories, not including the addition of fruit and nuts. The fiber is 20g in the chia seeds alone.

mgoodson mgoodson 3 years

Maybe stupid question: should this be covered (like mason jar closed) in the fridge or not? Or does it not matter?

Daniela15310549 Daniela15310549 3 years

It always bugs me when recipes are promoted as being high in fiber - but then the nutrition facts reveal only a couple of grams per serving. I'm sure it's delicious, but I'm not going to drink this if I'm looking for filling fiber and protein.

kmorse0097 kmorse0097 3 years

Yum! I'm definitely going to try this at home!
