26 Quick Breakfasts That Will Fill You Up Until Lunch

As much as I love breakfast, all too often I find myself pressed for time and reaching for a mere apple on my way out the door . . . only to be greeted by my stomach grumbles half an hour later. If you're guilty of the same thing, then you need a breakfast intervention. Behold, 26 delicious recipes that are quick, easy, and filling. It's possible to make a good breakfast without getting up any earlier (or at least not much earlier), and the best part is you'll be completely satisfied until lunchtime rolls around.