 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
If You're Trying to Lose Weight and Failing, Read This
Workout Clothes
I Wore Workout Clothes to the Office For a Week — and It Was a Game Changer
Karlie Kloss
From Hating Running to the NYC Marathon, Here's How Karlie Kloss Made It to 26.2 Miles
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Weight-Loss Wonder: 10 Cottage Cheese Recipes For Your Waistline

Greek yogurt may be having all the fun, but cottage cheese does just as well when it comes to mixing into your granola, fresh fruit, or smoothies. At 81 calories per half-cup serving, cottage cheese packs an impressive 14 grams of filling protein, more than most Greek yogurt varieties. Here are delicious reasons to stock up on the unassuming diet standby.

Cottage Cheese and Fruit
Ranch Dressing
Cantaloupe Bowl
Avocado and Cottage Cheese
Samoa Shake
Gluten-Free Cheesy Muffins
Banana Bread Protein Smoothie
Cottage Cheese Mix-Ins
Cheesy Broccoli Bites
Baked Ziti
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesHealthy LivingCottage CheeseProteinDinnerHealthy Snacks
Healthy Recipes
This Creamy Banana Cashew Overnight Oatmeal Offers 15 Grams of Protein
by Jenny Sugar
High-Fiber Smoothie Recipes
Healthy Recipes
30 Fresh and Fruity Fiber-Filled Smoothies
by Lizzie Fuhr
Healthy Dinners With 5 Ingredients or Less
Healthy Recipes
18 Healthy Dinners That Are 5 Ingredients or Less
by Rachel Fendel
Healthiest Food at Taco Bell
Healthy Eating Tips
Surprisingly, Not Everything at Taco Bell Is Terrible For You: Try These 8 Protein-Packed Orders
by Dominique Astorino
Homemade Snack Ideas For Weight Loss
Healthy Eating Tips
Save Dough and Let the Pounds Go! DIY Healthy Snacks
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds