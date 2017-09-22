 Skip Nav
Starbucks
0
This Superchallenging Bodyweight Workout Will Rock Every Muscle Group

While visiting New York City a few weeks ago, I knew I had to check out the ultrapopular (crazy hard) workout at DOGPOUND gym in TriBeCa. I got the chance to take a class with Rhys Athayde, founding trainer at DOGPOUND, who completely kicked my ass (in the best way possible). I asked him to put together a DOGPOUND-style workout for all of you at home so you could get a taste of what the workout is all about.

I Tried the Revenge Body Workout and Just Barely Survived

"This is a full-body workout with a strong focus on core," said Rhys. "It can be done anytime and anywhere, which makes it perfect for the gym, at home, or on the go! I always tell my clients at DOGPOUND that no matter what level you are at, always take a workout one step at a time and strive to get as much done as you can. This way you are breaking your limits as well as reducing the risk of injury. Try this out, and smash it when you do!"

In seven rounds with no equipment (unless you want to add dumbbells to circuit five), you'll work every muscle group, strengthening your body and creating lean muscle in under 30 minutes. The instructions for every movement are ahead. Go straight through all seven rounds, and there's a built-in rest after circuit two.

Circuit One
Circuit Two
Circuit Three, Part One
Circuit Three, Part Two
Circuit Four
Circuit Five
Circuit Six
Circuit Seven
