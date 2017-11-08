Ashley Graham Kicking Ass at the Gym Is the Only Fitspo We'll Ever Need

Our Ashley Graham obsession continues, and we're infatuated with her dynamic approach to fitness. Ashley is always mixing it up and never keeps her workout routine the same. While she has her mainstays (like workouts at Dogpound in NYC), she's not afraid to try new, adventurous regimens. This is the exact fitspo we needed to jump into a new (and potentially scary!) activity — who's ready to kick some butt and reach new goals?