Make Workouts Feel Magical With a Disney Playlist

Let's get down to business to defeat the Huns the buns! Are you humming the Mulan tune yet? If working out to a Disney-powered workout playlist sounds more magical than a Dole Whip on a sunny day, then get excited: we have nearly two hours of tracks, spanning early classic movies and covers by Disney Channel stars.



Put on your headphones and rock out to everything from "Hakuna Matata" to "Love Is an Open Door." You might even forget you're working out.

If this mix isn't your speed or style, check out all of our workout playlists to find something that suits your taste. Just download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists.