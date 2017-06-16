 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
8 Foods You Should Be Eating For a Youthful Glow
Healthy Recipes
Get Out the Griddle! Healthy Flapjack Recipes That'll Make Your Taste Buds Flip
FitFinder
We've Found Your Next Workout
Healthy Eating Tips
The Best New Healthy Trader Joe's Products From 2017 — So Far
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
8 Foods You Should Be Eating For a Youthful Glow

It's easy for skin to become dry, flaky, and sallow — even in the Summer. Before you go out and spend your paycheck on fancy lotions and creams, try nourishing your skin from the inside out — what we put in our bodies is just as essential to a healthy glow as what we put on them. Here are eight foods that will leave you glowing all year long!

Related
The Unexpected Way I Stopped Breaking Out After My Workouts

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Skin HealthHealthy LivingBeauty
Join The Conversation
happy-go-beautiful happy-go-beautiful 5 years
Diet is the best cosmetic :) Check out my blog about natural cosmetics :) http://www.happy-go-beautiful.com/
lauren lauren 6 years
Oh I will be eating all of seven of these foods! And I will have to give the egg whites and coffee a try! I love coffee and always have plenty of grounds! thanks tivo!
TiVo TiVo 6 years
One of my best beauty finds is taking my warm (but not too hot!) coffee grounds into the shower with me. Very lightly rubbing them on the skin then washing them off with whatever soap you normally use gives my skin a nice glow from the perfect amount of exfoliation. I also love that the caffiene tightens my skin for a little while too. Great way to start my Saturday!
Jess8902 Jess8902 7 years
I've done the egg white mask before too. Also not in the winter as I find it a bit drying too. I've started putting just a tad of straight Olive oil on my face at night before my night cream, my skin gets super flaky and this seems to help and hasn't clogged up my pores so far! I snagged this idea from Giada de Laurentiis in a magazine interview.
PinkNC PinkNC 7 years
I've never heard of putting eggs on your face but hey, if it works I say go for it. I think we all know that sometimes the beauty products we get from the store don't always work, no matter how expensive they are or how long you use them.
Maeganmaxfitness Maeganmaxfitness 7 years
This is a great suggestion, thank you! My face is always struggling for moisture, even though its super oily. Salmon is also a great addition to help your skin glow!
mamasitamalita mamasitamalita 7 years
I sometimes whip up an egg and put it on my face, usually just egg whites. it'll tighten everything up and make you feel very smooth. I typically DON'T do it in the winter cause it is a little drying.
Glow
Eat the Rainbow With This Vegan Unicorn Nice Cream
by Susi May
Things to Let Go Of
Wellness
37 Things to Let Go of Right Now
by Hilary White
Father's Day Gifts 2017
Father's Day
Techie Gifts For the Dad Who Doesn't Know Internet
by Krista Jones
Hight-Waisted Bikinis
Swimwear
by Krista Jones
Best New Healthy Trader Joe's Products 2017
Healthy Eating Tips
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds