From Soups to Smoothies: 19 Recipes For Kale
7 Foods to Eat When You're Sick
Amazon Buys Whole Foods For $13.7 Billion — Here's What Will and Won't Change
20 Gifts Perfect For the Fit Dad in Your Life
From Soups to Smoothies: 19 Recipes For Kale

Even though kale might be one of the healthiest veggies around — it's packed with vitamins, minerals, and cancer-fighting phytonutrients — it's also incredibly versatile. It's great in soups, smoothies, and almost everything in between. Here are 19 ways to prepare this hearty, healthy green.

karenfarber2710 karenfarber2710 2 years

ohh yummy!! Great ideas. I can use it for more than the boring salad! YAY

Bonnie14990949 Bonnie14990949 3 years
A really yummy dressing for salad is balsamic dressing, orange juice, ground thyme, honey, grainy mustard. Super delish! This would be amazing on a kale salad with goat cheese and beets
Toni14787998 Toni14787998 3 years
The Glowing Green Smoothie should NOT be in this list - there is NO KALE in it. It has Romaine & Spinach -- no kale.
TheIronYou TheIronYou 5 years
The best way to enjoy kale is in salads. Remove the ribs and and shred the leaves. Than take one ripe avocado and smoosh it with the shredded kale. Than add tomatoes, carrots, celery and other stuff that you like (maybe some proteins like tuna, egg whites or roasted turkey). FInally, make a vinaigrette with olive oil, lemon, salt and some mustard. The lemon and the avocado together will make the kale experience much more enjoyable, I promise. Peace Mike
amber512 amber512 5 years
I'm still working on liking kale. It's always so bitter. My least favorite way was kale chips and I think it's because I had such high hopes!
