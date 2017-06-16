Kale Recipes For Soups, Smoothies, Salads
From Soups to Smoothies: 19 Recipes For Kale
Photo 1 of 21
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
From Soups to Smoothies: 19 Recipes For Kale
Even though kale might be one of the healthiest veggies around — it's packed with vitamins, minerals, and cancer-fighting phytonutrients — it's also incredibly versatile. It's great in soups, smoothies, and almost everything in between. Here are 19 ways to prepare this hearty, healthy green.
ohh yummy!! Great ideas. I can use it for more than the boring salad! YAY
www.littleblackshell.com