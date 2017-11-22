10 Effective Yet Simple Exercises That Can Be Done Without Ever Getting Up

We all have those days where we know we should work out, but for whatever reason, we just can't bring ourselves to get up and actually and do it. Fear not: while you are reading this and likely procrastinating over going to the gym, opt to keep your workout horizontal (and home)!

These exercises can all be done from the comfort of never having to get up, but rest assured, you will still break a sweat and be sore the next day. Workouts where you are running around and dripping sweat definitely burn calories, but so do the ones that are less active. These moves are an excellent way to tone those hard-to-reach areas and really focus on your form and movement of the body.