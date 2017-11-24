 Skip Nav
23 Breathtaking Shots of Ballerinas Against City Backdrops
11 Genius Fitness Gifts on Amazon — All Under $50
Total-Body Super Tabata — Get Ready to Sweat!
When Life Gives You Back Pain, Try These Moves

When your low back is feeling cranky, tender, and tight, you might think it best to just sit there and do nothing. I can tell you from experience that sitting is one of the worst things you can do for a sore back. You need to get your spine mobile and then stretch — and I am not talking about anything dramatic like touching your toes with a deep forward bend. Here are some simple exercises and stretches that, when done in this prescribed order, will help relieve low back pain.

Cat and Cow
Side-to-Side Cat
Twisted Cat
Child's Pose
Supine Twist
Knee-to-Chest Stretch
