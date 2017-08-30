 Skip Nav
Look What You Made Us Do (the Answer: Make a Pop Workout Playlist For Fall)

Look what you made us do . . . we had to go and make an upbeat pop playlist for Fall. Obviously, we centered this around the new Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber songs. If you're into Top 40 pop, you're going to love this one. Oh, and you cool down with Selena Gomez, so there's that.

Download the free Spotify app to listen. If this mix isn't your speed or your style, check out all of our workout playlists to find something that suits your taste.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone
Justin BieberTaylor SwiftWorkoutsWorkout MusicFall
