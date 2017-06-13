 Skip Nav
Debloat and Detox With Some Flat-Belly Yoga
The Ultimate Tush-Toning Yoga Sequence
This 45-Minute HIIT Workout Will Help Shrink Your Belly
Flat-Belly Yoga Sequence to Decrease Bloating

Debloat and Detox With Some Flat-Belly Yoga

Yoga is good medicine! Along with keeping your hamstrings flexible and your spine supple, yoga can provide relief when your uncomfortable, distended belly needs a little debloating. Travis Eliot, creator of the Ultimate Yogi DVD series, designed this quick sequence to target your middle with strategic twists to aid digestion. Bonus: these poses are great for toning the abs, too. Grab your mat, press play, and get ready to get your om on.

