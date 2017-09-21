Get Ready For Your Core to Combust in Just 3 Minutes!

Don't even get up! You can do this three-move, three-minute ab workout on the floor after a cardio, HIIT, or strength-training workout; on the floor while watching TV; or while doing tummy time with your little one. Or do it on your bedroom floor after your morning shower in your underwear. It's up to you!

Think a three-minute workout can't truly offer you a substantial burn? Oh, just you wait. After three minutes, your abs will be begging you to stop. But if they're not, challenge yourself by repeating this workout once more for a six-minute core-blasting session.



Get a Complete Ab Burn With This Quick Core Workout Related

Directions: Set the timer for three minutes. After completing 10 reps of each exercise, you've completed one round. Keep going with no breaks, completing as many rounds as possible (AMRAP) until the three minutes are up.

Workout

10 diamond sit-ups

10 single-leg V-crunch

10 V-sits

After the three (or six) minutes are up, roll over and do Cobra Pose to stretch your abs.