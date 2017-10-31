 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
A How-to For Crafting the Ultimate Weight-Loss Salad
Heathy Eating Tips
Are You Eating Too Much Protein?
Health News
9 Probiotic-Rich Recipes That Can Help End Digestive Issues

Ginger Shot Recipe

Prevent Colds With This Quick and Easy Immunity-Boosting Tonic

Lorna Jane Clarkson, the founder of the Australian activewear line Lorna Jane, knows that not everyone has time to juice. But since a packed schedule — and the stress that comes with it — can wreak havoc on the immune system, you need a healthy, natural solution to help give it a boost. Lorna favors small "shots" of juices that you can make without the need for a juicer, like this ginger, turmeric, and orange juice tonic. Full of vitamin C, antioxidants, and antiviral power, this sunny shot can help soothe sore throats, cure upset stomachs, or just give you an extra boost of energy. Ginger and turmeric — a spice known for its anti-inflammatory and cancer-preventing properties — cut through the sweetness of the orange juice. And since you just need a hand juicer and grater, it comes together in a flash.

Related
Soothe Sinus Pain With This Simple Apple Cider Vinegar Brew
Immunity Tonic

Immunity Tonic

Notes

Manuka honey is made from bees that pollinate the New Zealand Manuka plant. It's said to have higher antibacterial effects than other types of honey. If you don't have Manuka honey, feel free to use a different high-quality honey (the darker and deeper the color, the higher antibacterial and antioxidant power).

Ginger Shot Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice, pulp removed if desired
  2. 1/2-inch piece ginger, grated
  3. 2 tablespoons Manuka honey
  4. 1/2-inch fresh turmeric, grated (or pinch of ground turmeric)

Directions

Whisk all the ingredients in a small jug until combined. Pour into a serving glass.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Drinks
Yield
1 serving
Cook Time
5 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
206
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Leta Shy
Join the conversation
Colds And FluHealthy RecipesTurmericHealthy Living
Healthy Recipes
Nutrient-Rich Quinoa Pumpkin Muffins For Busy Fall Mornings
by Leta Shy
Low-Calorie Cocktail Recipe
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
by Michele Foley
Healthy Slow-Cooker Recipes
Healthy Recipes
18 Healthy Slow-Cooker Recipes That Basically Cook Themselves
by Brinton Parker
Oatmeal Pumpkin Spice Bread Recipe
Healthy Recipes
Spice Up Breakfast With This Oatmeal Pumpkin Bread
by Jenny Sugar
Fermented Foods You Can Make at Home
Health News
9 Probiotic-Rich Recipes That Can Help End Digestive Issues
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds