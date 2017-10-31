Prevent Colds With This Quick and Easy Immunity-Boosting Tonic

Lorna Jane Clarkson, the founder of the Australian activewear line Lorna Jane, knows that not everyone has time to juice. But since a packed schedule — and the stress that comes with it — can wreak havoc on the immune system, you need a healthy, natural solution to help give it a boost. Lorna favors small "shots" of juices that you can make without the need for a juicer, like this ginger, turmeric, and orange juice tonic. Full of vitamin C, antioxidants, and antiviral power, this sunny shot can help soothe sore throats, cure upset stomachs, or just give you an extra boost of energy. Ginger and turmeric — a spice known for its anti-inflammatory and cancer-preventing properties — cut through the sweetness of the orange juice. And since you just need a hand juicer and grater, it comes together in a flash.



Immunity Tonic From Nourish by Lorna Jane Clarkson Notes Manuka honey is made from bees that pollinate the New Zealand Manuka plant. It's said to have higher antibacterial effects than other types of honey. If you don't have Manuka honey, feel free to use a different high-quality honey (the darker and deeper the color, the higher antibacterial and antioxidant power). Ingredients 1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice, pulp removed if desired 1/2-inch piece ginger, grated 2 tablespoons Manuka honey 1/2-inch fresh turmeric, grated (or pinch of ground turmeric) Directions Whisk all the ingredients in a small jug until combined. Pour into a serving glass. Source: Calorie Count Information Category Drinks Yield 1 serving Cook Time 5 minutes Nutrition Calories per serving 206