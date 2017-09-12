These Brownies Are Almost Healthy Enough to Get You a Hall Pass on the Whole30

Whether you're eating a diet that's vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free, Paleo, or Whole30, this brownie recipe has got you covered. That's because it's made with only three common ingredients. You can't get any simpler than that!

You probably already have everything you need to make these brownies, except maybe the patience to wait for them to cook! These come together in 25 minutes flat. Just mix the batter real quick and bake.

They're 140 calories and offer 3.1 grams of protein and 2.1 grams of fiber. They're also lower in carbs and sugar as compared to a typical brownie recipe.

This simple dessert offers that fudgy texture and chocolaty flavor you crave, but you can feel good knowing there's no refined flour or sugar added. We do apologize for introducing you to this recipe because from now on, you'll be waiting for your bananas to ripen just so you can make a batch!

