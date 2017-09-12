 Skip Nav
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
The Beer Brands to Reach For When You're Watching Your Weight
A Trainer Gets Brutally Honest About Why You Aren't Seeing Results

Healthy Brownie Recipe

These Brownies Are Almost Healthy Enough to Get You a Hall Pass on the Whole30

Whether you're eating a diet that's vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free, Paleo, or Whole30, this brownie recipe has got you covered. That's because it's made with only three common ingredients. You can't get any simpler than that!

You probably already have everything you need to make these brownies, except maybe the patience to wait for them to cook! These come together in 25 minutes flat. Just mix the batter real quick and bake.

Low-Calorie, No-Bake Brownies — They're Vegan, Too!

They're 140 calories and offer 3.1 grams of protein and 2.1 grams of fiber. They're also lower in carbs and sugar as compared to a typical brownie recipe.

This simple dessert offers that fudgy texture and chocolaty flavor you crave, but you can feel good knowing there's no refined flour or sugar added. We do apologize for introducing you to this recipe because from now on, you'll be waiting for your bananas to ripen just so you can make a batch!

3-Ingredient Brownies

3-Ingredient Brownies

Healthy Brownie Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 3 ripe bananas
  2. 1/2 cup creamy almond butter (salted)
  3. 2 tablespoons 100% cocoa powder

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F and lightly oil a 7 x 11-inch pan.
  2. Mash bananas with almond butter until smooth.
  3. Add in the cocoa powder and mix thoroughly.
  4. Pour batter into the pan, and bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
  5. Allow to cool for 15 minutes and enjoy!
Source: VeryWell.com

Information

Category
Desserts
Yield
8
Cook Time
20 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
141
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Heathy DessertsWhole30PaleoHealthy RecipesDairy-FreeHealthy LivingBrowniesGluten-FreeHealthy Snacks
Latest Fitness
