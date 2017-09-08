Healthy Paleo Recipes
Eat Like a Cavewoman: 42 Perfectly Paleo Recipes
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Eat Like a Cavewoman: 42 Perfectly Paleo Recipes
It seems like everyone's raving about the Paleo diet, but once I learned all the foods to avoid on this plan, I asked myself, "What's left?!" If you've experienced a similar sentiment, then look to these 42 recipes that cover every meal of the day. These delicious and creative choices might even inspire you to start eating like a cavewoman.
— Additional reporting by Leta Shy, Jenny Sugar, and Michele Foley
0previous images
11more images