If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
A Look at the Best Workouts to Do on Your Period (They're Not What You'd Expect)
11 Exercises to Transform Your Flat Butt
Eat Like a Cavewoman: 42 Perfectly Paleo Recipes

It seems like everyone's raving about the Paleo diet, but once I learned all the foods to avoid on this plan, I asked myself, "What's left?!" If you've experienced a similar sentiment, then look to these 42 recipes that cover every meal of the day. These delicious and creative choices might even inspire you to start eating like a cavewoman.

— Additional reporting by Leta Shy, Jenny Sugar, and Michele Foley

Breakfast: Egg in an Avocado
Breakfast: Coconut Chia Pudding
Breakfast: Morning Protein Smoothie
Breakfast: Baked Eggs in Ham
Breakfast: Tomato Frittata
Breakfast: Paleo Pancakes
Breakfast: Gluten-Free Egg Muffins
Breakfast: Avocado and Egg Breakfast
Lunch and Dinner: Spicy Sweet Potato Salad
Lunch and Dinner: Cauliflower "Rice" Stir-Fry
Lunch and Dinner: Zucchini Noodles
Lunch and Dinner: Paleo Pad Thai
Lunch and Dinner: Shrimp Over Spaghetti Squash
Lunch and Dinner: Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup
Lunch and Dinner: Crock-Pot Mexican Chicken
Lunch and Dinner: Garlic Lemon Shrimp and Cauliflower Grits
Lunch and Dinner: Pumpkin Bisque
Lunch and Dinner: Carrot and Cabbage Detox Salad
Lunch and Dinner: Creamy Cauliflower Soup
Lunch and Dinner: Guacamole Wraps
Lunch and Dinner: Carrot Fettuccine
Lunch and Dinner: Czech-Spiced Meatballs
Lunch and Dinner: Chicken Tortilla-Less Soup
Lunch and Dinner: Almond Chicken Fingers
Lunch and Dinner: Meatloaf Muffins
Lunch and Dinner: Stuffed Peppers
Snack: Brussels Sprouts Chips
Snack: Babaganoush
Snack: Kabocha Squash Hummus
Snack: Seaweed Chips
Snack: Homemade Strawberry Fruit Leather
Giasbash6260 Giasbash6260 3 years
I LOVE EGG MUFFINS! Lately I have been baking pumpkin and vegan protein powder (hemp, pea and chia) -SO GOOD!
cavemancookery cavemancookery 3 years
Beautiful looking recipes. Thanks for posting.
