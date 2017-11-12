 Skip Nav
Diet Tips
The 6 Things I Do Every Sunday to Stay Healthy All Week
Healthy Eating Tips
Eat Yourself Happy With These 8 Endorphin-Releasing Foods
Healthy Eating Tips
Pack a Different Healthy Lunch Every Day This Month With Over 30 Fresh Recipe Ideas

Healthy Cauliflower Soup

This Silky Cauliflower Soup Is a Dairy-Free Delight

When I first found out I was going to try a slew of new vegan dishes at the Sonima Wellness Center, I was less than thrilled. I dabbled in veganism a few years back, and that's where I intended my relationship with vegan recipes to remain . . . in the past. But from my first taste out of the kitchen (an insanely delicious raw and vegan dolma), I knew I was in for a serious treat. All the dishes I tried were delicious, but this vegan cauliflower soup was the star of the meal.

Related
Paleo "Pasta" Never Tasted So Good

Developed by the center's executive chef, Jesus Gonzalez, this dairy-free soup is incredibly rich, creamy, and comforting. Loaded with fiber and vitamins, it's an immunity-boosting soup that will also support healthy digestion — a win-win combination during the Winter. It's also a great dish to serve to a group with a mix of dietary preferences, since it's gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and Paleo friendly.

Cauliflower Soup

Cauliflower Soup

Healthy Cauliflower Soup

Ingredients

  1. 3 teaspoons olive oil
  2. 1 1/2 pounds cauliflower, roughly chopped
  3. 1 1/4 cups green cabbage, roughly chopped
  4. 1/2 cup leeks, roughly chopped
  5. 2 tablespoons garlic, minced
  6. 1/2 cup parsnip, roughly chopped
  7. 1 1/2 teaspoons rosemary, minced
  8. 3/4 teaspoon thyme leaves
  9. 2 cups coconut milk
  10. 2 1/2 cups celery juice (or vegetable stock)
  11. 1 teaspoon Himalayan salt (additional to taste)
  12. Black pepper, freshly cracked, to taste
  13. Nutmeg, to taste

Directions

  1. Heat the oil slightly in the stock pot, and sauté the cauliflower, leeks, parsnips, garlic, rosemary, and thyme until the cauliflower is slightly browned.
  2. Add the celery juice (or vegetable stock) and coconut milk. Let simmer for approximately 30 minutes, then season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg.
  3. Blend until smooth, either using a handheld immersion blender or transferring your soup to a food processor or blender in 2 or 3 batches (depending on the size of your blender.)


Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Soups/Stews
Yield
4 servings

Nutrition

Calories per serving
298
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
Join the conversation
PaleoHealthy RecipesHealthy LivingVeganSoup
Holiday Fitness
These Keto-Friendly Desserts Will Be a Hit at Your Next Dinner Party
by Aly Walansky
Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Soup
Healthy Recipes
An Easy Recipe For Slow-Cooker Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Soup
by PaleoHacks
Zupa Noma Pumpkin Cinnamon Sage Soup
Soup
Get in on Pumpkin Spice Season Without Breaking Whole30 — This Savory Soup Is Delicious
by Dominique Astorino
Healthy Recipes With Thanksgiving Leftovers
Holiday Fitness
15 Healthy Recipes to Use Your Thanksgiving Leftovers With
by Kelli Acciardo
Chicken Pot Pie Soup Recipe
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Chicken Pot Pie Soup Belongs in the Soup Hall of Fame
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds