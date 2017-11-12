Healthy Cauliflower Soup
This Silky Cauliflower Soup Is a Dairy-Free Delight
When I first found out I was going to try a slew of new vegan dishes at the Sonima Wellness Center, I was less than thrilled. I dabbled in veganism a few years back, and that's where I intended my relationship with vegan recipes to remain . . . in the past. But from my first taste out of the kitchen (an insanely delicious raw and vegan dolma), I knew I was in for a serious treat. All the dishes I tried were delicious, but this vegan cauliflower soup was the star of the meal.
Developed by the center's executive chef, Jesus Gonzalez, this dairy-free soup is incredibly rich, creamy, and comforting. Loaded with fiber and vitamins, it's an immunity-boosting soup that will also support healthy digestion — a win-win combination during the Winter. It's also a great dish to serve to a group with a mix of dietary preferences, since it's gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and Paleo friendly.
Cauliflower Soup
From Joy Houston, Sonima.com
Ingredients
- 3 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 1/2 pounds cauliflower, roughly chopped
- 1 1/4 cups green cabbage, roughly chopped
- 1/2 cup leeks, roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup parsnip, roughly chopped
- 1 1/2 teaspoons rosemary, minced
- 3/4 teaspoon thyme leaves
- 2 cups coconut milk
- 2 1/2 cups celery juice (or vegetable stock)
- 1 teaspoon Himalayan salt (additional to taste)
- Black pepper, freshly cracked, to taste
- Nutmeg, to taste
Directions
- Heat the oil slightly in the stock pot, and sauté the cauliflower, leeks, parsnips, garlic, rosemary, and thyme until the cauliflower is slightly browned.
- Add the celery juice (or vegetable stock) and coconut milk. Let simmer for approximately 30 minutes, then season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg.
- Blend until smooth, either using a handheld immersion blender or transferring your soup to a food processor or blender in 2 or 3 batches (depending on the size of your blender.)
Information
- Category
- Soups/Stews
- Yield
- 4 servings
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 298