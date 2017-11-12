This Silky Cauliflower Soup Is a Dairy-Free Delight

When I first found out I was going to try a slew of new vegan dishes at the Sonima Wellness Center, I was less than thrilled. I dabbled in veganism a few years back, and that's where I intended my relationship with vegan recipes to remain . . . in the past. But from my first taste out of the kitchen (an insanely delicious raw and vegan dolma), I knew I was in for a serious treat. All the dishes I tried were delicious, but this vegan cauliflower soup was the star of the meal.

Developed by the center's executive chef, Jesus Gonzalez, this dairy-free soup is incredibly rich, creamy, and comforting. Loaded with fiber and vitamins, it's an immunity-boosting soup that will also support healthy digestion — a win-win combination during the Winter. It's also a great dish to serve to a group with a mix of dietary preferences, since it's gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and Paleo friendly.