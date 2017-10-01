Lighten Up Chicken Salad With a Secret Ingredient

 Skip Nav
Mayo-laden chicken salad can clock in at more than 500 calories per serving. Sub in nonfat Greek yogurt to keep the same texture and tang you love but cut the calories and fat of the traditional in half. Serve your salad over a bed of lettuce, tucked in a pita pocket, or on top of a toasted English muffin for a light yet satisfying lunch.

Ingredients

  1. 2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, poached
  2. 1/4 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
  3. 1/3 cup celery, diced
  4. 1/3 cup apple, diced
  5. 1/3 cup grapes, halved
  6. 1/4 cup slivered almonds

Directions

  1. Dice poached chicken breasts and place in a large bowl. Mix in Greek yogurt until all the chicken is coated evenly.
  2. Add celery, apple, grapes, and almonds to the bowl and mix in.
  3. Enjoy immediately; store remaining chicken salad in fridge.

Makes 6 servings.


Source: Calorie Count

Main Dishes
6 servings

139
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
LouiseWaronek1396899909 LouiseWaronek1396899909 3 years

Good idea to substitute with yogurt, will try that. Toasted pecans or walnuts would work nice in your salad as well. Try Chicken Salad at thesummerkitchenblog.blogspot.....
