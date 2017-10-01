Lighten Up Chicken Salad With a Secret Ingredient

Mayo-laden chicken salad can clock in at more than 500 calories per serving. Sub in nonfat Greek yogurt to keep the same texture and tang you love but cut the calories and fat of the traditional in half. Serve your salad over a bed of lettuce, tucked in a pita pocket, or on top of a toasted English muffin for a light yet satisfying lunch.



