Healthy Chicken Salad Recipe
Lighten Up Chicken Salad With a Secret Ingredient
Mayo-laden chicken salad can clock in at more than 500 calories per serving. Sub in nonfat Greek yogurt to keep the same texture and tang you love but cut the calories and fat of the traditional in half. Serve your salad over a bed of lettuce, tucked in a pita pocket, or on top of a toasted English muffin for a light yet satisfying lunch.
Greek-Yogurt Chicken Salad
From Lizzie Fuhr, POPSUGAR Fitness
Ingredients
- 2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, poached
- 1/4 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1/3 cup celery, diced
- 1/3 cup apple, diced
- 1/3 cup grapes, halved
- 1/4 cup slivered almonds
Directions
- Dice poached chicken breasts and place in a large bowl. Mix in Greek yogurt until all the chicken is coated evenly.
- Add celery, apple, grapes, and almonds to the bowl and mix in.
- Enjoy immediately; store remaining chicken salad in fridge.
Makes 6 servings.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Main Dishes
- Yield
- 6 servings
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 139
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
