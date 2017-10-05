 Skip Nav
Beyond the Lattes: 30+ Healthy Pumpkin Spice Treats, Snacks, and Foods

Whether you're ready or not, pumpkin spice season is upon us. And if you're a pumpkin fan but also livin' that healthy lifestyle, fear not: there's tons of stuff for you, too.

It's true, though — pumpkin spice flavors aren't just for Oreos and sugary lattes (although we don't mind those now and then!). From protein powders to flax-and-pumpkin-seed granolas to oatmeals and Greek yogurts, it seems like pumpkin spice has invaded some of our healthiest staples and snacks. We're not mad about it. 'Tis the season, right?

Related
Cut Calories and Sugar With This Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Hack
37 Pumpkin Recipes You'll Want to Pin Like Crazy

Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Latte
$4
Buy Now
Halo Top Pumpkin Pie
$6
Buy Now
Perfect Fit Pumpkin Spice Protein Powder
$26
Buy Now
Chobani Flip Pumpkin Harvest Crisp
$2
Buy Now
Quaker Pumpkin Spice Instant Oatmeal
$18
Buy Now
Siggi's Pumpkin and Spice
$2
Buy Now
Planters Pumpkin Spice Almonds
$8
Buy Now
RXBar Pumpkin Spice
$26
Buy Now
Pumpkin Noosa
$3
Buy Now
Barbara's Puffins Pumpkin
$5
Buy Now
Purely Elizabeth Pumpkin Fig Ancient Grain Granola
$7
Buy Now
Clif Bar Spiced Pumpkin Pie
$2
Buy Now
Annie's Organic Vegan Shell Pasta in Pumpkin Cream Sauce
$3
Buy Now
Cosmos Creations Pumpkin Spice
$4
Buy Now
Kind Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice Bar
$20
Buy Now
GNC Total Lean Lean Shake 25 Pumpkin Spice
$11
Buy Now
Kashi Crunchy Pumpkin Spice Flax Granola Bars
$4
Buy Now
Larabar Pumpkin Pie
$2
Buy Now
Go Raw Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds
$90
Buy Now
The Republic of Tea Pumpkin Spice Black Tea
$12
Buy Now
Sweet Home Farm Pumpkin Flax Granola
$9
Buy Now
Amazing Grass Pumpkin Spice Green SuperFood Powder
$20
Buy Now
Food Should Taste Good Harvest Pumpkin Tortilla Chips
$4
Buy Now
Boom Chicka Pop Pumpkin Spice
$4
Buy Now
Chobani Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt
$1
Buy Now
Birch Benders Pumpkin Spice Pancake and Waffle Mix
$5
Buy Now
Sprouts Pumpkin Spice Flavored Black Tea
$2
Buy Now
Lenny & Larry's The Complete Cookie, Pumpkin Spice
$25
Buy Now
Nature's Path Pumpkin-N-Spice Chewy Granola Bars
$4
Buy Now
365 Pumpkin Spice Granola
$4
Buy Now
HIT Supplements Core Athlete Pumpkin Spice Protein Powder
$32
Buy Now
McCann's Pumpkin Pecan With Vietnamese Cinnamon Irish Oatmeal
$9
Buy Now
FitJoy Homemade Pumpkin Pie Protein Bar
$28
Buy Now
Sprouts Organic Pumpkin Flax Granola
$4
Buy Now
Think Thin Pumpkin Spice Lean Protein & Fiber Bars
$2
Buy Now
