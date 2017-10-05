Beyond the Lattes: 30+ Healthy Pumpkin Spice Treats, Snacks, and Foods

Whether you're ready or not, pumpkin spice season is upon us. And if you're a pumpkin fan but also livin' that healthy lifestyle, fear not: there's tons of stuff for you, too.

It's true, though — pumpkin spice flavors aren't just for Oreos and sugary lattes (although we don't mind those now and then!). From protein powders to flax-and-pumpkin-seed granolas to oatmeals and Greek yogurts, it seems like pumpkin spice has invaded some of our healthiest staples and snacks. We're not mad about it. 'Tis the season, right?