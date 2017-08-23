Obsessed With Starbucks' PSL? Here's How to Hack It So It's Healthier

When cool breezes blow, you've got one thing on the brain: a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. Before heading into your local Starbucks to wrap your hands around a warm cup of spiced goodness, here are some ways you can order to make it a little healthier.





Order a Short PSL instead of a Grande: saves 170 calories

saves 170 calories Order a Tall PSL instead of a Grande: saves 80 calories

saves 80 calories Order with almond milk: saves 80 calories

saves 80 calories Skip the whipped cream: saves 70 calories

saves 70 calories Order with nonfat milk: saves 50 calories

saves 50 calories Order with coconut milk: saves 40 calories

A 16-ounce Grande made with two-percent milk and topped with whipped cream will run you 380 calories . Let that sink in for a sec. OK, now here's how to save some calories from that standard order:

You can also cut down on calories and sugar by ordering fewer pumps of pumpkin syrup. One pump of pumpkin spice syrup adds around 30 calories and 7.5 grams of sugar. A Grande drink has four pumps of pumpkin spice syrup, so if you order half the number of pumps, you'll save 60 calories and 15 grams of sugar.

A quick warning on the PSL: if you're avoiding dairy, skip this holiday offering altogether. The signature pumpkin spice syrup contains condensed milk! Horrifying, we know. Good thing you could make a healthier version of your beloved PSL at home that's completely dairy-free. Holidays are saved!