If You're Trying to Lose Weight and Failing, Read This
Obsessed With Starbucks' PSL? Here's How to Hack It So It's Healthier

When cool breezes blow, you've got one thing on the brain: a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. Before heading into your local Starbucks to wrap your hands around a warm cup of spiced goodness, here are some ways you can order to make it a little healthier.


A 16-ounce Grande made with two-percent milk and topped with whipped cream will run you 380 calories. Let that sink in for a sec. OK, now here's how to save some calories from that standard order:
  • Order a Short PSL instead of a Grande: saves 170 calories
  • Order a Tall PSL instead of a Grande: saves 80 calories
  • Order with almond milk: saves 80 calories
  • Skip the whipped cream: saves 70 calories
  • Order with nonfat milk: saves 50 calories
  • Order with coconut milk: saves 40 calories

You can also cut down on calories and sugar by ordering fewer pumps of pumpkin syrup. One pump of pumpkin spice syrup adds around 30 calories and 7.5 grams of sugar. A Grande drink has four pumps of pumpkin spice syrup, so if you order half the number of pumps, you'll save 60 calories and 15 grams of sugar.

A quick warning on the PSL: if you're avoiding dairy, skip this holiday offering altogether. The signature pumpkin spice syrup contains condensed milk! Horrifying, we know. Good thing you could make a healthier version of your beloved PSL at home that's completely dairy-free. Holidays are saved!

