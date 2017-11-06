 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
6 Healthy Foods You May Be Eating All Wrong
Glow
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk
Holiday Fitness
Fitness Girl Gift Ideas: 10 Matching Workout Sets That Deserve a Spot on Your Instagram
12 Breakfast Smoothie Bowl Recipes That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat

Smoothies are a classic go-to breakfast option, given their versatility and quick turnaround time, but when you put them into a bowl and add a few aesthetically designed rows of fruit, you're met with a total game changer — you now have a work of art. And who doesn't like starting the day with something as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate?

Beetroot Raspberry Smoothie Bowl
Banana Nut Smoothie
Raspberry White Chocolate Smoothie Bowl
Grapefruit Smoothie Bowl
Persimmon Smoothie Bowl
Cranberry Orange Smoothie Bowl
Apple Pie Smoothie Bowl
Mixed Berry Smoothie Bowl
Chunky Monkey Smoothie Bowl
Rainbow Coconut Smoothie Bowl
Mango Lime Smoothie Bowl
Tropical Smoothie Bowl
