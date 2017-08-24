 Skip Nav
17 Ways to Change Your Body to Get Stronger, Leaner, and More Toned
Greens + Chicken = Your New Go-To Healthy Meal

If there's one food that's most definitively associated with healthy eating, it's salad. And if there's one food that should be your go-to for diet-friendly lunches or dinners, it should be a salad topped with chicken.

By combining one of the leanest proteins with the OG healthy meal, you're ensuring that what you're eating is not only healthy — it's also delicious. And with the recipes below, you'll never run out of options — from upgrades on classics to inventive varieties all their own, these salad recipes prove that creative salads are making boring greens a thing of the past.

Kale and Chicken Salad
Baby Kale, Navy Beans, and Roasted Chicken Salad
Cashew Chicken Chopped Salad
Grilled Caesar Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chopped Spicy Chicken Salad
Cumin Honey Citrus Chicken Salad
Chopped Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crunchy Asian Chicken Salad
Rainbow Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad With Avocado Dressing
Chinese Chicken Salad
Chicken Caesar Kale Mason Jar Salad
Mango Chipotle Chicken Salad
Fuji Apple Chicken Salad
Peach Salad With Grilled Basil Chicken
Southwest Chicken Salad
Strawberry Caprese Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad With Tahini Dressing
Hawaiian Chicken Salad
Asian Citrus Chicken Salad
BBQ Chicken Salad
Piña Colada Chicken Salad
