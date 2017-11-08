Want to Balance in Forearm Stand? A Yoga Sequence to Get You There

How to Do a Forearm Stand in Yoga
If you've already mastered how to do a Headstand, it's time to tackle the amazing Forearm Stand. What you need are a strong upper body and core, as well as open shoulders and hamstrings. Keep reading to learn how to target these areas so you'll be balancing in this Cirque du Soleil-like inversion in no time.
