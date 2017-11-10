 Skip Nav
Want to Stand on Your Head? A Yoga Sequence to Get You There

Headstand is really intimidating if you've never attempted it before, but if you've always longed to stand on your head, here's a series of yoga poses to get you there. Don't worry if it scares you to go upside down. This sequence will build up your strength and courage. If you practice these poses regularly in this order, you'll feel ready (and excited!) to invert.

Wide-Legged Forward Bend
Boat Pose
Dolphin Plank
Tripod Headstand Prep
Bound Headstand Prep: Straight Legs
Bound Headstand Prep: Tuck
Bound L-Headstand Against a Wall
One-Legged Bound Headstand Against a Wall
Bound Headstand
