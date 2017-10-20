How Long Does Food Stay Good When You Meal Prep? Here's a Guide

So you've washed, chopped, boiled, baked, and stored — now how much time do you have before all that hard work goes to waste and your food goes bad? It varies based on how you store it, but let's take a look at the most common meal prepped items that you're planning to store in the refrigerator.



How and Why You Should Freeze Eggs Before They Go Bad Related

Cooked chicken and poultry : the rule of thumb here is about four days in the fridge.

: the rule of thumb here is about four days in the fridge. Cooked fish or shellfish: aim for three days, five tops.

aim for three days, five tops. Cooked quinoa: about one week. Coming down to the wire? Pop it in the freezer!

about one week. Coming down to the wire? Pop it in the freezer! Chopped veggies: typically three to four days, but varies based on ripeness and the type of veggie.

typically three to four days, but varies based on ripeness and the type of veggie. Cooked veggies: three to five days.

three to five days. Hard-boiled eggs: hard-boiled eggs last about a week. They don't freeze well.

As mentioned, all of this can vary, but don't underestimate the power of the smell test, either!