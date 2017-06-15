Losing Weight Will Feel Easy If You Do These 4 Things

Whether you have five or 50 pounds to lose doesn't matter — losing weight is hard! But it doesn't have to be. Make your weight-loss journey easier and more enjoyable by following these four tips. Heck, you might even lose weight faster!

Drink Up

Keeping a water bottle nearby at all times is an absolute must because drinking a ton of water (it doesn't necessarily have to be a gallon!) fills you up, so you eat less. Drink at least eight ounces first thing in the morning (with a little lemon or grapefruit is great!), drink at least eight ounces every time you sit down to a meal, and also reach for water in between meals when you start feeling hungry for a snack. Dehydration symptoms like headaches and low energy can trick you into thinking you're hungry when all you really need is a few huge gulps of water. If you have a hard time remembering to drink throughout the day, set reminders on your phone.

Do This Type of Workout

Fitness instructor John Kersbergen said, "The most efficient way to get results is to do some form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) that includes strength training for a total-body workout that burns fat and builds calorie-burning muscle." He added, "The whole workout including warmup doesn't need to be more than 45 minutes to be effective." And three to four times a week is enough. Try this 45-minute HIIT workout for weight loss.



Eat This Every Single Time You Eat

Certified dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition told POPSUGAR that fiber, healthy fats, and protein are the three essentials you need for every meal and at least two for every snack. Fiber fills you up, the healthy fats keep you feeling fuller longer, and protein sustains your energy. So every time you're about to eat, look at your food and make a mental checklist to ensure all three are present.

To get your fill of fiber (at least 25 grams a day) go for fresh fruit instead of juice, whole grains instead of refined and processed carbs, and lots of veggies. Avocado, nuts, seeds, and olive oil are great choices for healthy fats. And when eating your daily protein, choose beans, nuts and nut butters, lean meats, and dairy. Eating all three at every meal will fill you up faster so you eat less per meal, but your hunger will also be satiated longer, so you'll need to eat less throughout the day.

Trick Your Brain

When sitting down to eat, serve your food on salad plates and in kid-size bowls. This will force you to eat normal, appropriate portion sizes, but since the food will fill up the entire plate, it'll convince your brain that you're eating a huge meal. It works! This is a great trick for people who have a hard time not overeating.

All four of these changes may take a little time to get used to, but once you start incorporating them into your life, that's when they become a habit and when the results will start happening.