How to Make Overnight Oats For the Week
This Genius Sunday Prep Idea Will Help You Lose Weight All Week
How do you make the quickest breakfast even quicker? Prep the entire week's breakfast all at once. Just like you pack salads for the week, you can save time every night by prepping five days of overnight oats.
All you need are mason jars, some basic ingredients, and an under-300-calorie superfilling breakfast will be waiting for you every morning. Enjoyed cold or hot, prepping a week of overnight oats in one shot will nix any temptations for stopping on the way to work for bagels or to eat the donuts in your office break room.
Since this recipe is only 286 calories, feel free to add some fresh fruit such as blueberries, sliced banana, or chopped apple in the morning.
5 Days of Overnight Oats
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness
Notes
If you're avoiding gluten, use gluten-free oats.
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups rolled oats
- 5 teaspoons chia seeds
- 2 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 5 teaspoons maple syrup
- 5 tablespoons raisins
- 5 tablespoons sliced almonds
- 2 1/2 cups soy or almond milk (save for the night before)
Directions
- Set up your 5 empty 8-ounce mason jars.
- Divide all the ingredients except for the milk between the 5 jars. Each jar will have: 1/2 cup oats, 1 teaspoon chia seeds, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon maple syrup, 1 tablespoon raisins, and 1 tablespoon sliced almonds.
- Screw on the lids securely and store in the fridge.
- Each night before bed, add half a cup of soy or almond milk to your jar, and refrigerate.
- In the morning, give it a good stir, top with sliced fruit of your choice, and enjoy!
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Breakfast/Brunch
- Yield
- 5 servings
- Cook Time
- 10 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 286