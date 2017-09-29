This Genius Sunday Prep Idea Will Help You Lose Weight All Week

How do you make the quickest breakfast even quicker? Prep the entire week's breakfast all at once. Just like you pack salads for the week, you can save time every night by prepping five days of overnight oats.

All you need are mason jars, some basic ingredients, and an under-300-calorie superfilling breakfast will be waiting for you every morning. Enjoyed cold or hot, prepping a week of overnight oats in one shot will nix any temptations for stopping on the way to work for bagels or to eat the donuts in your office break room.

Since this recipe is only 286 calories, feel free to add some fresh fruit such as blueberries, sliced banana, or chopped apple in the morning.