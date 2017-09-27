Low-Calorie, Big Portions: Red Pepper and Lentil Bake

 Skip Nav
High in vitamin A, vitamin C, and fiber, red bell peppers make a perfect accompaniment to protein-rich lentils in this low-calorie recipe. Even better news? You'll be surprised at how large an under-250-calorie portion of this cheesy red pepper and lentil bake really is. Make a batch of this dish ahead of time and reheat throughout the week for a quick evening meal.

Notes

The original recipe calls for eight red bell peppers; I halved the amount and increased the amount of lentils by a little bit, but feel free to play with the ratio to your liking.

Ingredients

  1. 1 teaspoon olive oil
  2. 1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped
  3. 1 garlic clove, peeled and finely chopped
  4. 1/2 cup lentils, such as Puy or green
  5. 2 1/2 cups low-sodium, organic vegetable broth
  6. 4 red bell peppers, deseeded and chopped
  7. 1 large cooking apple such as Granny Smith or McIntosh, peeled, cored, and chopped
  8. 2 teaspoons dried basil
  9. 1/4 cup white wine
  10. 14 ounces canned chopped tomatoes
  11. 1 ounce shredded cheddar cheese
  12. 1/3 ounce shredded parmesan cheese
  13. Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Heat the olive oil gently in a large saucepan, add onion and garlic, and fry for five minutes until the onions are translucent.
  3. Add lentils and stir, then add vegetable stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 25 minutes.
  4. Add the peppers, basil, apple, white wine, and canned tomatoes and mix well.
  5. Transfer the mixture to an oven-proof 9-by-13 baking dish and sprinkle cheese on top. Cook in oven for 30 minutes.
  6. Serve immediately, or freeze remaining portions in individual servings.

Makes four servings.

Source: Calorie Count

ksingh421 ksingh421 2 years

this recipe is pretty terrible. i could barely finish my "big" serving. both my husband and i were incredibly disappointed. i don't recommend trying it at all--it's a waste of good lentils (you barely taste the lentlis!).

LoriMcCartney21534 LoriMcCartney21534 3 years

What is a "serving size"? I do not see it anywhere in this recipe.

csullivan829 csullivan829 3 years

Should I be using dry lentils for this recipe?
