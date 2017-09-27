Lentil and Red Pepper Bake Recipe
Low-Calorie, Big Portions: Red Pepper and Lentil Bake
High in vitamin A, vitamin C, and fiber, red bell peppers make a perfect accompaniment to protein-rich lentils in this low-calorie recipe. Even better news? You'll be surprised at how large an under-250-calorie portion of this cheesy red pepper and lentil bake really is. Make a batch of this dish ahead of time and reheat throughout the week for a quick evening meal.
Red Pepper and Lentil Bake
Adapted from The 5:2 Bikini Diet
Notes
The original recipe calls for eight red bell peppers; I halved the amount and increased the amount of lentils by a little bit, but feel free to play with the ratio to your liking.
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, peeled and finely chopped
- 1/2 cup lentils, such as Puy or green
- 2 1/2 cups low-sodium, organic vegetable broth
- 4 red bell peppers, deseeded and chopped
- 1 large cooking apple such as Granny Smith or McIntosh, peeled, cored, and chopped
- 2 teaspoons dried basil
- 1/4 cup white wine
- 14 ounces canned chopped tomatoes
- 1 ounce shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/3 ounce shredded parmesan cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Heat the olive oil gently in a large saucepan, add onion and garlic, and fry for five minutes until the onions are translucent.
- Add lentils and stir, then add vegetable stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 25 minutes.
- Add the peppers, basil, apple, white wine, and canned tomatoes and mix well.
- Transfer the mixture to an oven-proof 9-by-13 baking dish and sprinkle cheese on top. Cook in oven for 30 minutes.
- Serve immediately, or freeze remaining portions in individual servings.
Makes four servings.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Main Dishes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Leta Shy
this recipe is pretty terrible. i could barely finish my "big" serving. both my husband and i were incredibly disappointed. i don't recommend trying it at all--it's a waste of good lentils (you barely taste the lentlis!).
What is a "serving size"? I do not see it anywhere in this recipe.
Should I be using dry lentils for this recipe?