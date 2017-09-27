Low-Calorie, Big Portions: Red Pepper and Lentil Bake

High in vitamin A, vitamin C, and fiber, red bell peppers make a perfect accompaniment to protein-rich lentils in this low-calorie recipe. Even better news? You'll be surprised at how large an under-250-calorie portion of this cheesy red pepper and lentil bake really is. Make a batch of this dish ahead of time and reheat throughout the week for a quick evening meal.

Red Pepper and Lentil Bake Adapted from The 5:2 Bikini Diet Notes The original recipe calls for eight red bell peppers; I halved the amount and increased the amount of lentils by a little bit, but feel free to play with the ratio to your liking. Ingredients 1 teaspoon olive oil 1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped 1 garlic clove, peeled and finely chopped 1/2 cup lentils, such as Puy or green 2 1/2 cups low-sodium, organic vegetable broth 4 red bell peppers, deseeded and chopped 1 large cooking apple such as Granny Smith or McIntosh, peeled, cored, and chopped 2 teaspoons dried basil 1/4 cup white wine 14 ounces canned chopped tomatoes 1 ounce shredded cheddar cheese 1/3 ounce shredded parmesan cheese Salt and pepper to taste Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat the olive oil gently in a large saucepan, add onion and garlic, and fry for five minutes until the onions are translucent. Add lentils and stir, then add vegetable stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 25 minutes. Add the peppers, basil, apple, white wine, and canned tomatoes and mix well. Transfer the mixture to an oven-proof 9-by-13 baking dish and sprinkle cheese on top. Cook in oven for 30 minutes. Serve immediately, or freeze remaining portions in individual servings. Makes four servings. Source: Calorie Count Information Category Main Dishes