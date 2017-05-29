Here's That Cauliflower Pizza Crust Everyone Keeps Talking About

Cutting back on gluten and grains? This veggie-powered pizza needs to make its way to your kitchen. Freshly grated cauliflower serves as the base for the creative and delicious crust that you can fold up just like traditional pizza! The recipe only called for grape tomatoes and fresh basil, but feel free to toss a ton more veggies on this pizza pie to bulk it up a bit. At less than 300 calories for half the pie, this is a pizza recipe you can enjoy sans guilt.

Cauliflower Crust Pizza From Paula Deen Ingredients Nonstick spray 2 1/2 cups cauliflower, grated (about 1/2 a large head) 1 large egg, lightly beaten 1 1/4 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper 1/4 cup tomato sauce 1 cup grape tomatoes, sliced in half 2 cloves garlic, sliced 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes Fresh basil leaves, optional Directions Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, and preheat oven to 425ºF. Grate the cauliflower using a box grater until you have two cups of cauliflower crumbles. Place in a large bowl and microwave for seven to eight minutes, or until soft. Remove from the microwave and let cool. Mix in the egg, one cup mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and salt and pepper. Once combined, pat into a 10-inch round on the prepared pizza pan. Spray lightly with nonstick spray and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden. Top the pizza with the sauce, 1/4 cup mozzarella, grape tomatoes, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Bake in the oven until melted and bubbly, another 10 minutes. Top with basil before serving.

Source: Calorie Count Information Category Main Dishes, Pizza Yield Makes two servings. Nutrition Calories per serving 272 calories