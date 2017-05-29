 Skip Nav
Here's That Cauliflower Pizza Crust Everyone Keeps Talking About
Class Fitsugar
A Total-Body Workout to Build Metabolism-Boosting Muscle
Chia Seeds
The Right and Wrong Way to Eat Chia Seeds
Glow
A Nice Cream Cake to Celebrate Your Birthday

Low-Carb Cauliflower Crust Pizza Recipe

Here's That Cauliflower Pizza Crust Everyone Keeps Talking About

Cutting back on gluten and grains? This veggie-powered pizza needs to make its way to your kitchen. Freshly grated cauliflower serves as the base for the creative and delicious crust that you can fold up just like traditional pizza! The recipe only called for grape tomatoes and fresh basil, but feel free to toss a ton more veggies on this pizza pie to bulk it up a bit. At less than 300 calories for half the pie, this is a pizza recipe you can enjoy sans guilt.

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Low-Carb Cauliflower Crust Pizza Recipe

Ingredients

  1. Nonstick spray
  2. 2 1/2 cups cauliflower, grated (about 1/2 a large head)
  3. 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  4. 1 1/4 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  5. 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
  6. Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  7. 1/4 cup tomato sauce
  8. 1 cup grape tomatoes, sliced in half
  9. 2 cloves garlic, sliced
  10. 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  11. Fresh basil leaves, optional

Directions

  1. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, and preheat oven to 425ºF.
  2. Grate the cauliflower using a box grater until you have two cups of cauliflower crumbles. Place in a large bowl and microwave for seven to eight minutes, or until soft. Remove from the microwave and let cool.
  3. Mix in the egg, one cup mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and salt and pepper. Once combined, pat into a 10-inch round on the prepared pizza pan. Spray lightly with nonstick spray and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden.
  4. Top the pizza with the sauce, 1/4 cup mozzarella, grape tomatoes, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Bake in the oven until melted and bubbly, another 10 minutes. Top with basil before serving.


Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Main Dishes, Pizza
Yield
Makes two servings.

Nutrition

Calories per serving
272 calories
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
shartran shartran 3 years
Thank you Jon153....I just googled your recommendation and the tortillas sound perfect! Will definitely make!! Most likely today:))
Shalaynia Shalaynia 3 years
Made this last week! I used chicken & pineapple w/ pizza sauce. Love, Love, Love! The only thing I had to do was eat it with a fork (too thin for picking up). Oh, and I used a blender to make the crumbles.
Jon15350918 Jon15350918 3 years
Google cauliflower tortillas - no cheese required and the dough works equally well as a pizza base!
shartran shartran 3 years
Glad to hear some of those that made this found 'success' with the crust. I tried making cauliflower 'crackers' and it was a flop! I would like to use no cheese (doesn't really 'agree' with me...if you know what i mean...). Do you all think it might work with no cheese? Oh...any good cauliflower cracker recipes out there???
Halley15299677 Halley15299677 3 years
I can't eat cheese and I can't have eggs on non-animal-protein days. I wonder if there's a way to make a vegan tomato pie with this method. Any tips?
Mina15197323 Mina15197323 3 years
Wow, so many uneducated people in the comments! Look up a ketogenic diet, it's all about LOW CARB and HIGH FAT! It's an excellent diet not just for weight loss, but for diabetics as well. Also, cupcake311, Paula Deen is diabetic...so I'm sure she knows quite a bit.
Nicole14970660 Nicole14970660 3 years
Thank you sooooo much for this recipe! It is aaawwweee-ssooooooooommmmmeeee!!! My hubby, who was not crazy about the cauliflower rice, enjoyed this cauliflower crust pizza. And I am getting all these hits on my facebook page for posting it :-) Keep the recipes coming!
cupcake311 cupcake311 3 years
Oh it's a paula deen recipe?! Not gonna waste my time on this! She should rename this cheese crust. What does she know about a diabetic diet anyways?!!
Latest Fitness
