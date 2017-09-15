These Are the Breads That a Nutritionist Eats at Home

There's no need to banish bread from your diet, as long as you stick with our dietitian-approved slices and bread-buying guidelines. When buying bread, look well beyond the "7-grain," "sprouted," or "multi-grain" claims. Many loaves sound healthy but are not much more than enriched white flour. You need to read the labels!

Look for breads that are made of whole grains and provide:

No more than 110 calories per serving

At least 2 grams fiber

No more than 4 grams (1 tsp.) sugar

3 or more grams of protein

Zero grams of saturated fat



Healthiest Breads

Here are five breads that meet this criteria. Look for them on the shelves of your local grocery store.

Dave's Killer Bread Thin-Sliced 21 Whole Grains and Seeds*#

With lots of great taste and texture, this slice is one of the healthiest slices you can buy.

Per Slice: 60 calories, 1g fat (0 g sat fat), 12g carbs, 3g sugar, 3g fiber, 3g protein

Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Whole Grain Bread

Fiber- and nutrient-rich sprouted grains, lentils, and soybeans make this a best bet.

Per Slice: 80 calories, .5g fat (0g sat fat), 15g carbs, 0g sugar, 3g fiber, 4g protein

Oroweat 100% Whole Wheat

Each of these wholesome slices will provide the foundation for a healthier sandwich.

Per Slice: 90 calories, 1g fat (0g sat fat), 18g carbs, 3g sugars, 2g fiber, 4g protein

The Baker 9-Grain Bread

A substantial slice made from a variety of wholesome grains like whole wheat, rye, oats, spelt millet, and more to provide a great taste and texture.

Per Slice: 100 calories, 1.5g fat (0g sat fat), 18g carbs, 0g sugars, 3g fiber, 4g protein

Roman Meal 100% Whole Wheat

A whole-grain packed slice that will help crush your cravings.

Per Slice: 100 calories, 1.5g fat (0g sat fat), 10g carbs, 3g sugar, 3g fiber, 5g protein

*Non-GMO Project Verified

#Certified Organic