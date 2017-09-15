These Are the Breads That a Nutritionist Eats at Home

Nutritionist-Recommended Healthiest Breads
There's no need to banish bread from your diet, as long as you stick with our dietitian-approved slices and bread-buying guidelines. When buying bread, look well beyond the "7-grain," "sprouted," or "multi-grain" claims. Many loaves sound healthy but are not much more than enriched white flour. You need to read the labels!
Look for breads that are made of whole grains and provide:
- No more than 110 calories per serving
- At least 2 grams fiber
- No more than 4 grams (1 tsp.) sugar
- 3 or more grams of protein
- Zero grams of saturated fat
Healthiest Breads
Here are five breads that meet this criteria. Look for them on the shelves of your local grocery store.
Dave's Killer Bread Thin-Sliced 21 Whole Grains and Seeds*#
With lots of great taste and texture, this slice is one of the healthiest slices you can buy.
Per Slice: 60 calories, 1g fat (0 g sat fat), 12g carbs, 3g sugar, 3g fiber, 3g protein
Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Whole Grain Bread
Fiber- and nutrient-rich sprouted grains, lentils, and soybeans make this a best bet.
Per Slice: 80 calories, .5g fat (0g sat fat), 15g carbs, 0g sugar, 3g fiber, 4g protein
Oroweat 100% Whole Wheat
Each of these wholesome slices will provide the foundation for a healthier sandwich.
Per Slice: 90 calories, 1g fat (0g sat fat), 18g carbs, 3g sugars, 2g fiber, 4g protein
The Baker 9-Grain Bread
A substantial slice made from a variety of wholesome grains like whole wheat, rye, oats, spelt millet, and more to provide a great taste and texture.
Per Slice: 100 calories, 1.5g fat (0g sat fat), 18g carbs, 0g sugars, 3g fiber, 4g protein
Roman Meal 100% Whole Wheat
A whole-grain packed slice that will help crush your cravings.
Per Slice: 100 calories, 1.5g fat (0g sat fat), 10g carbs, 3g sugar, 3g fiber, 5g protein
*Non-GMO Project Verified
#Certified Organic