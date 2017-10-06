Bake-Ahead Pumpkin Protein Breakfast Bars

 Skip Nav
If the flavors of Fall are what you crave when crisp air begins to blow in, skip the 400-calorie pumpkin spice latte and bake up a batch of these soft and cake-like bars instead. The aromas of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, maple syrup, and pumpkin will waft through your house, and as soon as you bite into one of these bars, you'll feel all warm and toasty inside.

For just 150 calories per bar, you'll also get eight grams of protein, making this little treat a perfect way to satisfy cravings without busting out of your sexy witch costume. Enjoy this low-sugar protein bar with a fruit-and-greens smoothie for breakfast, grab one to refuel after a workout, or enjoy as a dessert.

Notes

When using pea protein, your bars may develop a green hue after a few hours.

Pumpkin Protein Bar Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup pumpkin puree
  2. 1/2 cup almond butter
  3. 4 ounces vanilla plant-based protein powder
  4. 1/2 cup maple syrup
  5. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  6. 2 eggs
  7. 1 cup whole-wheat flour
  8. 1 teaspoon baking soda
  9. 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  10. 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  11. 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
  12. 1 cup rolled oats
  13. 2 tablespoons chocolate chips

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9-by-11-inch pan with cooking spray.
  2. In a medium-sized bowl, use an electric mixer to combine pumpkin puree, almond butter, protein powder, maple syrup, and vanilla. Beat in the eggs.
  3. Stir in the flour, baking soda, and spices until a smooth batter forms. Stir in the rolled oats.
  4. Spread batter evenly into prepared pan. Sprinkle with chocolate chips.
  5. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Desserts, Brownies
Yield
18 bars
Cook Time
25 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
144
