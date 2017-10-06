Bake-Ahead Pumpkin Protein Breakfast Bars

If the flavors of Fall are what you crave when crisp air begins to blow in, skip the 400-calorie pumpkin spice latte and bake up a batch of these soft and cake-like bars instead. The aromas of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, maple syrup, and pumpkin will waft through your house, and as soon as you bite into one of these bars, you'll feel all warm and toasty inside.

For just 150 calories per bar, you'll also get eight grams of protein, making this little treat a perfect way to satisfy cravings without busting out of your sexy witch costume. Enjoy this low-sugar protein bar with a fruit-and-greens smoothie for breakfast, grab one to refuel after a workout, or enjoy as a dessert.