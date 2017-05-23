The Top 25 Reasons You Aren't Losing Weight

Even if you follow a fitness routine and you often choose healthier foods, you may not be seeing the weight come off the way you hope. While there are plenty of other healthy accomplishments to celebrate on this journey, it can be frustrating to not see results when you step on the scale. Sound familiar? Chances are, one of these reasons is all that's standing in the way of your weight-loss goals.

— Additional reporting by Jenny Sugar, Michele Foley, and Leta Shy