Rose Gold Activewear
It's OK to Freak Out Because This Fitness-Themed Gift Guide Is Entirely Rose Gold
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
It's OK to Freak Out Because This Fitness-Themed Gift Guide Is Entirely Rose Gold
Few colors have spoken to us in the way that rose gold has. And now more than ever, you can add a bit of rosy metallic shine to your everyday active pieces, thanks to stylish upgrades to workout-wear, accessories, and shoes. This is definitely the gift list to pass on to friends and family as a not-so-subtle hint this year.
APANA Alekhya Yoga Mat 6mm
$50 $19.97
from Nordstrom Rack
0previous images
-7more images