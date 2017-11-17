 Skip Nav
It's OK to Freak Out Because This Fitness-Themed Gift Guide Is Entirely Rose Gold
It's OK to Freak Out Because This Fitness-Themed Gift Guide Is Entirely Rose Gold

Few colors have spoken to us in the way that rose gold has. And now more than ever, you can add a bit of rosy metallic shine to your everyday active pieces, thanks to stylish upgrades to workout-wear, accessories, and shoes. This is definitely the gift list to pass on to friends and family as a not-so-subtle hint this year.

Reflex Criss Cross Bra Top
$30
from six02.com
Buy Now
Fitbit Flex 2 Bangle
$99
from target.com
Buy Now
Air Max Thea SE
$115
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
S'well Rose Gold 17-oz Bottle
$42
from swellbottle.com
Buy Now
KESS Original "Rose Gold Flake" White Pink Yoga Mat
$50
from kessinhouse.com
Buy Now
Puma Fierce
$100
from six02.com
Buy Now
Mira Fitness Tracker
$99
from omronhealthcare.com
Buy Now
Reebok NPC UK Metallic
$80
from six02.com
Buy Now
Rose Gold Dumbbell Necklace
$49
from fitselection.com
Buy Now
Nike Metcon 2 Women's Training Shoe
$170
from nike.com
Buy Now
Old Navy Performance Steel Water Bottle
$17
from oldnavy.gap.com
Buy Now
Sol and Selene It Girl Gym Tote
$90
from solandselene.com
Buy Now
APL TechLoom Pro, Rose Gold
$160
from athleticpropulsionlabs.com
Buy Now
Adidas Aberdeen Silicone Strap Watch
$37
from c21stores.com
Buy Now
Sol and Selene It Girl Gym Tote
$90
from solandselene.com
Buy Now
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
$300
from beatsbydre.com
Buy Now
Fitbit Alta HR, Rose Gold
$180
from target.com
Buy Now
Reebok CrossFit Grace
$100
from reebok.com
Buy Now
APANA Alekhya Yoga Mat 6mm
$50 $19.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Mossimo
Women's Duffel Bag Rose Gold
$32.99
from Target
Beem BeMe D200 Rose Gold
$140
from beemunited.com
Buy Now
Bodyism Printed Metallic Yoga Mat
$150
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Misfit Shine 2 Activity Tracker
$72
from target.com
Buy Now
