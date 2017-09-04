Running Gear Every Woman Needs to Stay Safe and Protected on the Road

You run to do a good thing for your body and your mind. Whether to stay fit, maintain a healthy weight, combat stress, sleep better, or connect with similarly fitness-focused friends, there are a million reasons women run. Unfortunately, most women have also either heard a horror story about getting harassed or threatened while running or they've experienced it themselves.

By taking some proactive steps to keep the right safety measures in place, however, hopefully you can go your entire running careers without any scares or setbacks. We've consolidated our best tips and favorite products into a list that will keep you safe mile after mile.