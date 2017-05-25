Stretching Exercises For the Entire Body
Stretch, Recover, Relax: This Is How to Handle a Rest Day
Photo 1 of 19
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Stretch, Recover, Relax: This Is How to Handle a Rest Day
Best news ever! If you want to get stronger, you have to rest. Your muscles need time to repair themselves; this is when the strengthening actually happens. Since the 2-Week Tone-Up Plan is designed to really kick your fitness game up a notch, stretching your worked muscles is really important on your chill days. Take 15 to 20 minutes to give your hard working body some TLC with this full-body stretching routine.
Here's the full routine, and do click here for a printable PDF of this stretching plan. Keep on reading for detailed explanations of each stretch.