Stretch, Recover, Relax: This Is How to Handle a Rest Day

Best news ever! If you want to get stronger, you have to rest. Your muscles need time to repair themselves; this is when the strengthening actually happens. Since the 2-Week Tone-Up Plan is designed to really kick your fitness game up a notch, stretching your worked muscles is really important on your chill days. Take 15 to 20 minutes to give your hard working body some TLC with this full-body stretching routine.

Here's the full routine, and do click here for a printable PDF of this stretching plan. Keep on reading for detailed explanations of each stretch.

Stretching SequencesBeginner Workouts15-minute WorkoutsStretchesWorkouts
