Holy Sh*t — Halo Top Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Is Here and It's Unreal
17 Fitness Gifts For $10 or Less For Everyone on Your List
These Are the 4 Kinds of Exercises I Did to Grow My Booty in Just 6 Weeks
0
10 Things You'll Only Understand If You've Gone on a Sugar Detox

If you've ever given up sugar, you know the struggle all too well. From the cravings to the moodiness and fatigue to the frustration with packaged foods — at times it seems like a never-ending nightmare. But also . . . it's a little hilarious. If we can't laugh at ourselves and we don't have sugar, then what do we have left?

Heading Into Day 1 of Your Sugar Detox Like . . .
Reading Labels on Food, Trying to Find All the Hidden Sugar
Going to Brunch With Friends and Realizing You Can't Have Waffles
Seeing "Brown Rice Syrup" on the Label of One of Your Favorite Foods
Overcompensating by Eating Other Delicious Foods Without Sugar
Seeing a Doughnut Your Coworker Brought to the Office
Realizing There's Literally No Escape From Sugar Because It Actually Comes to You in Dreams
When Anyone Asks You How Your Diet Is Going
Opening Pinterest and Swatting Delicious Cookie Recipes Away
Giving Up on the Whole Thing and Then Really Overdoing It
