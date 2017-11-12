 Skip Nav
Intermediate Workouts
Build Muscle and Boost Your Metabolism With This Weighted Workout
RXBAR
Vegans — If You've Always Wanted to Try RXBARs, Make This 5-Ingredient Recipe
Beginner Fitness Tips
What to Know About LISS Workouts and Why So Many People Are Doing Them

Trader Joe's Eggnog Greek Yogurt

If Trader Joe's Eggnog Greek Yogurt Isn't in Your Fridge, You're Doing the Holidays Wrong

A post shared by @traderjoesglutenfree on

'Tis the season to fill your shopping cart with all of the holiday goodies, and Trader Joe's has a brand-new yogurt you'll want to stock up on! The Trader Joe's Greek Whole Milk Eggnog Yogurt is in stores now, and it'll inspire you to make the transition from all things pumpkin spice to nutmeg-spiced, eggnog-flavored snacks. Shared by Instagram account Trader Joe's Gluten Free (which, by the way, is a gold mine), the festive Greek yogurt is gluten-free and made with whole ingredients, like milk, cream, nutmeg, an eggnog base with real sugar and egg yolk, and natural coloring agents like turmeric and annatto. With more experts spouting the benefits of full-fat dairy, we're excited to have this option in our breakfast rotation. You can click the right arrows on the Instagram gallery to see the full snapshot of the nutritional info.

Related
24 of the Best Healthy Trader Joe's Snacks

This exciting release comes shortly after the launch of Trader Joe's Almond Nog, proving it's just a really good time to do your holiday shopping at TJ's. If dairy-free eggnog isn't your thing and you're game for having some healthy(ish) 'nog for breakfast, try the new yogurt for yourself ASAP.

Join the conversation
Holiday FoodTrader Joe'sGreek YogurtDairyGluten-FreeYogurtHoliday
Trader Joe's
You'll Want to Run to Trader Joe's When You See This Fall Lineup
by Hedy Phillips
Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipe Ideas
Holiday Food
10 Fall Cocktails to Toast to This Thanksgiving
by Susannah Chen
Sexy Fashion Gifts
Holiday Fashion
Santa, Can You Hear Us? These Are the 25 Sexy Gifts We're Putting on Our Wish Lists
by Marina Liao
Chewy Sugar Cookie Recipe
Holiday Food
Holiday Sugar Cookies the Lazy Girl's Way
by Nicole Perry
Best Indian Foods From Trader Joe's
Food Reviews
The 7 Best Indian Foods You Can Get From Trader Joe's
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds