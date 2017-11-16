 Skip Nav
20+ Healthy Thanksgiving Sides to Help You Avoid the Extra Holiday Pounds

I think I can safely say the majority of us look forward to the holidays with excitement and anticipation. And for good reason — the holidays mean creating memories with our loved ones and consuming a glorious amount of seasonal, delicious dishes. With this comes the weight gain often associated with the holiday season. This leaves many, myself included, slightly dreading the holidays. Why should all of the dieting, exercising, and self-control be compromised all within a matter of weeks? This list of healthy Thanksgiving sides will start your holiday season off on the right foot and keep you on track with your healthy goals.

20 Healthy Desserts For Your Thanksgiving Feast
Butternut Squash Salad
Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese
Paleo Sweet Potato Casserole
Healthy Zucchini Bread
Low-Carb Mashed Potatoes
Roasted Butternut Squash
Low-Fat Scalloped Potatoes
Vegan Sweet Potato Millet
Green Beans With Mushroom Sauce
Gluten-Free Buttermilk Biscuits
Steamed Carrots With Olive Oil and Lemon
Healthy Stuffing
Brussels Sprout, Kale, and Lentil Salad
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Millet Salad With Pomegranate
Apple Raisin Easy Gluten-Free Stuffing
Harvest Roasted Vegetables
Paleo Sweet Potato Pie
3-Bean Salad
Brussels Sprout Slaw
Shallot and Shiitake Gravy
Healthy RecipesHealthy LivingSide DishesThanksgivingHoliday
