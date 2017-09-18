30-Minute Belly-Fat-Melting Treadmill Workout

 Skip Nav
Spice up your cardio and target belly fat with intervals! This 30-minute treadmill workout plays with speed and changes minute to minute. And switching speeds like this not only improves your overall running stamina, but it also increases the calories you burn when the workout is over.

As always, feel free to adjust the speed up or down as necessary; just make sure you're challenging yourself. If you're looking to try running intervals but want to start a little slower, try this beginner's interval plan.

Click here for a printable version of this workout.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kat Borchart
hannahraguse hannahraguse 4 years
Was a great test and changing the speed every minute made the time fly by ! Will be using this every Monday to test how I am improving :)
dar-78 dar-78 4 years
this is a great workout but some people have problems with the speed, if thats the case try this , do warm up as per then start on a incline of 1 and speed of 7,5 m/h but evey min put the incline up .5 but when u get to inclines of 7 drop speed to 7 and incline 8 speed to 6.4 . keep going till u reach incline of 9.5 to 10, then drop to 6 m/h and incline of 2 to recover for 5 mins . then work on the legs ( streaching) now work on flat interval trg to work harder. incline 0 , speed 6. every min add .5 till reach 8.5 or 9 then back to 5 m/h to recover and cool down as norm. i find this good for my hill workout and cardio vas, esp for my last third of races to finish strongh .
dkleo10 dkleo10 6 years
I'm going to print this out and try it this week. Always looking for more ways to shake up a treadmill workout.
