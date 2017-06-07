The Gut-Healing, Digestion-Aiding Elixir You Need to Add to Your Diet

Chances are, if you're into healthy eating and wellness, then you've heard of, seen, or tried bone broth. Do you know what it is? Why it works? Let's break down this powerful health elixir and find out what makes it so special.

What Is It?

Soup! Bone broth is chicken (or beef . . . or even fish!) soup, made old-school style, by simmering all the extra pieces of an animal into the soup (i.e., the bones) for hours before straining and serving. This allows the heat and time to break down things like cartilage for the benefits of gelatin and collagen, two things we don't often get in our diet. Hence, one of the reasons why it's good for you — and your gut!

What Are The Benefits?

Where Can You Get It?

If a café near you isn't serving up a hot cup of broth, you can make your own or get some instant broth mix from Dr. Amy's or Vital Proteins. You can also pick up readymade broth from companies like Bru Broth, Kettle and Fire, and Bonafide Provisions in health-food grocery stores.