 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Gut-Healing, Digestion-Aiding Elixir You Need to Add to Your Diet
Beginner Fitness Tips
Make These 3 Changes, Burn More Calories
Women's Health
The Photo That Is Helping Women Detect Breast Cancer
Fitness Gear
11 Black Sneakers to Match Your Cold, Dark Soul

What Is Bone Broth?

The Gut-Healing, Digestion-Aiding Elixir You Need to Add to Your Diet

Chances are, if you're into healthy eating and wellness, then you've heard of, seen, or tried bone broth. Do you know what it is? Why it works? Let's break down this powerful health elixir and find out what makes it so special.

Related
Here's the Scoop on That Collagen Powder You're Seeing All Over Instagram

What Is It?

Soup! Bone broth is chicken (or beef . . . or even fish!) soup, made old-school style, by simmering all the extra pieces of an animal into the soup (i.e., the bones) for hours before straining and serving. This allows the heat and time to break down things like cartilage for the benefits of gelatin and collagen, two things we don't often get in our diet. Hence, one of the reasons why it's good for you — and your gut!

What Are The Benefits?

Where Can You Get It?

If a café near you isn't serving up a hot cup of broth, you can make your own or get some instant broth mix from Dr. Amy's or Vital Proteins. You can also pick up readymade broth from companies like Bru Broth, Kettle and Fire, and Bonafide Provisions in health-food grocery stores.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Dominique Astorino
Join the conversation
Whole30PaleoHealthy Eating TipsHealthy Cooking TipsHealthy LivingSoupHealthy Snacks
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
by Laura Marie Meyers
Broccoli Slaw Breakfast
Healthy Recipes
You'll Be Obsessed With This Protein-Packed Trader Joe's Breakfast Hack
by Lizzie Fuhr
Steph Curry High Kick Meme 2017 NBA Finals
Humor
by Perri Konecky
Where Was Wonder Woman Filmed?
Wonder Woman
by Nicole Yi
Should I Use a Calorie-Counting App?
Apps
The Unexpected Truth I Had to Confront After Counting Calories For a Month
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds