These Wheat-Free Pancakes Are Perfect For a Low-Carb Brunch

Controlling cravings when you've cut carbs or gluten can be especially hard when it comes to breakfast or brunch. Between baskets of muffins and stacks of pancakes, there's often enough on the table to make your dietary restrictions dampen the morning fun.

Luckily, you don't have to pass on a pancake breakfast if you whip up a batch of these wheat-free pancakes. Using almond flour and flaxseed means these dense, filling hotcakes are high in fiber (three grams per serving) as well as protein (six grams per serving).

Notes

These pancakes have almost no sugar, so serve with Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, or your favorite maple syrup if you'd like to sweeten them.

Ingredients

  1. 3 cups almond meal
  2. 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed
  3. 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  4. 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  5. 3 large eggs
  6. 3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk, light coconut milk, or milk
  7. 2 tablespoons extra-light olive oil, walnut oil, coconut oil, or butter, melted

Directions

  1. In a medium bowl, combine the almond meal, flaxseed, salt, and baking soda.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, then add the milk and oil or butter and whisk thoroughly.
  3. Gradually whisk the flour mixture into the egg mixture. Add more milk as necessary, one tablespoon at a time, to reach pancake-batter consistency.
  4. Lightly oil a skillet and heat over medium heat. Pour 1/4 cup batter onto the skillet. Cook for three minutes, or until bubbles form and edges are cooked. Flip and cook for three minutes or until underside is lightly browned. Repeat with remaining batter.
  5. Serve with desired toppings.

Makes 14 four-inch pancakes. The following nutritional information is for one pancake made with unsweetened almond milk and coconut oil.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Breakfast/Brunch, Pancakes/Waffles
Yield
14 pancakes
Cook Time
20 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
162
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Leta Shy
Micah15297320 Micah15297320 3 years
I'm really picky and I liked these! I took the advice and only used 1 1/2 almond flour and add baking powder, kept everything else the same. Use the consistency is not like a regular pancake, but these are still delightful especially with blueberries and maple syrup!
Jennifer15207203 Jennifer15207203 3 years
I think that overall this is a good recipe. Since I am new to the gluten free, sugar free, and low carb lifestyle, I'm looking for good recipes. After reading the other two comments, I decided to tweak this one though. I am glad I did, they turned out fluffy, moist, and delicious. I used 1 1/2 cups of almond flour instead of the almond meal. I left everything else the same, but added 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder and a couple of teaspoons of cinnamon. I sprayed a little olive oil on my griddle and cooked them at 300 degrees. We ended up with 7 large pancakes. I served them with butter and blueberries. I will definitely make these again!
Nathan14831387 Nathan14831387 4 years
I thought these were delicious! I started off with about 1.5 cups of almond meal and instead of adding in the milk, I just would add a little almond meal until it was pancake consistency. Worked great.
JenniferParsons93135 JenniferParsons93135 4 years
This recipe does not work at all. Waaaaay too much almond meal for the amount of milk. I had to add about 2 additional cups of milk, and the batter just wasn't right, crumbled apart when I tried to flip. If I ever try it again I will only use 1 cup almond meal. But hesitant to waste any more money on ingredients for this recipe.
