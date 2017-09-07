These Wheat-Free Pancakes Are Perfect For a Low-Carb Brunch

Controlling cravings when you've cut carbs or gluten can be especially hard when it comes to breakfast or brunch. Between baskets of muffins and stacks of pancakes, there's often enough on the table to make your dietary restrictions dampen the morning fun.



Vegan French Toast That Barely Breaks 100 Calories Related

Luckily, you don't have to pass on a pancake breakfast if you whip up a batch of these wheat-free pancakes. Using almond flour and flaxseed means these dense, filling hotcakes are high in fiber (three grams per serving) as well as protein (six grams per serving).

Wheat-Free Pancakes From Wheat Belly Cookbook Notes These pancakes have almost no sugar, so serve with Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, or your favorite maple syrup if you'd like to sweeten them. Ingredients 3 cups almond meal 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed 1/2 teaspoon sea salt 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 3 large eggs 3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk, light coconut milk, or milk 2 tablespoons extra-light olive oil, walnut oil, coconut oil, or butter, melted Directions In a medium bowl, combine the almond meal, flaxseed, salt, and baking soda. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, then add the milk and oil or butter and whisk thoroughly. Gradually whisk the flour mixture into the egg mixture. Add more milk as necessary, one tablespoon at a time, to reach pancake-batter consistency. Lightly oil a skillet and heat over medium heat. Pour 1/4 cup batter onto the skillet. Cook for three minutes, or until bubbles form and edges are cooked. Flip and cook for three minutes or until underside is lightly browned. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve with desired toppings. Makes 14 four-inch pancakes. The following nutritional information is for one pancake made with unsweetened almond milk and coconut oil. Source: Calorie Count Information Category Breakfast/Brunch, Pancakes/Waffles Yield 14 pancakes Cook Time 20 minutes Nutrition Calories per serving 162