The Best Gym Bags by Personality Type

No two people are alike, and as fate would have it, the same goes for gym bags. While they may fool you at first as you make the blanket statement, "they're all the same," you can't judge a gym bag by its cover. Let's examine the nuances of different gym bags — from duffels to backpacks to totes — and see what works for each lifestyle and personality. Which is the right bag for you? Don't rush into this decision; really think about your needs and expectations, as well as your habits, so you can find your soul mate — I mean gym bag. The One.

As a fitness editor, I've been able to test quite a few of these styles, and they all serve different purposes and have different pros and cons. The right gym bag for you is waiting: let's take a look!

Lululemon Urban Warrior Duffel
$148
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Ban.do Work It Out Gym Bag
$28
from bando.com
Buy Now
Topo Designs x Chaco Rover Pack
$160
from topodesigns.com
Buy Now
Fitmark The Sport Duffel
$140
from fitmarkbags.com
Buy Now
High Sierra
Loop Backpack Backpack Bags
$34.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more High Sierra Backpacks
Nike
'Victory' Metallic Gym Bag
$110
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nike Shoulder Bags
Nike Victory Metallic Gym Bag
$110
from store.nike.com
Buy Now
Sol and Selene Flying High Weekender
$110
from solandselene.com
Buy Now
Fitmark Yoga Me Backpack
$50
from fitmarkbags.com
Buy Now
The North Face
Apex Gym Duffel Bag
$74
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more The North Face Bags
The North Face Apex Gym Duffel Bag
$74
from thenorthface.com
Buy Now
Sol and Selene Metropolitan
$110
from solandselene.com
Buy Now
The Over-Packer: Lululemon Urban Warrior Duffel
The Work in Progress: Ban.do Work It Out Gym Bag
The Adventurer: Topo x Chaco Rover Pack
The Multitasker: Fitmark the Sport Duffel
The Outdoorsy Type: High Sierra Loop Backpack
The Gym Star: Nike Victory Metallic Gym Bag
The Studio Star: Sol and Selene Flying High Weekender
The Commuter: Fitmark Yoga Me Backpack
The Traveler: The North Face Apex Gym Duffel Bag
The Yoga Pants Enthusiast: Sol and Selene Metropolitan
Shopping GuideBeginner Fitness TipsWorkoutsShopping ListGymWorkout ClothesBags
