The Best Gym Bags by Personality Type

No two people are alike, and as fate would have it, the same goes for gym bags. While they may fool you at first as you make the blanket statement, "they're all the same," you can't judge a gym bag by its cover. Let's examine the nuances of different gym bags — from duffels to backpacks to totes — and see what works for each lifestyle and personality. Which is the right bag for you? Don't rush into this decision; really think about your needs and expectations, as well as your habits, so you can find your soul mate — I mean gym bag. The One.

As a fitness editor, I've been able to test quite a few of these styles, and they all serve different purposes and have different pros and cons. The right gym bag for you is waiting: let's take a look!