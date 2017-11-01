 Skip Nav
Drift Off to Sleep With This Yoga Sequence

If you're having trouble settling down before bed, then unroll your mat and give this gentle yoga sequence a whirl. These poses are designed to bring your senses inward and to stretch the areas that are most prone to tension, so your mind and body will feel relaxed and ready for sweet slumber. Brush your teeth, slip into your jammies, turn down the lights, and start stretching.

Relaxed Down Dog
Seated Heart Opener
Folded Butterfly
Pigeon Twist
Seated Spinal Twist
Cobra
Child's Pose
Happy Baby
Bound Half Wheel
Legs Up the Wall
Lying Spinal Twist
