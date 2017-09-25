 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
Once You Start Baking With Avocado, You May Never Go Back to Butter
CBD Oil
I Took CBD Oil For 7 Days For Anxiety — Here's What Happened
Bodyweight Exercises
This 4-Week Challenge Will Help You Finally Conquer Push-Ups

Zupa Noma Pumpkin Cinnamon Sage Soup

Get in on Pumpkin Spice Season Without Breaking Whole30 — This Savory Soup Is Delicious

Love pumpkin, but you're sick of sweets? Maybe you're just not that into sugary food, or you're trying Whole30 but still want to get in on the pumpkin spice craze. Either way, you need to try the Züpa Noma Pumpkin Cinnamon Sage Soup. Made from pumpkin and squash, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon, sage, and ginger, this blend is high in vitamins A and C and fiber, with a touch of turmeric for reducing inflammation.

Related
Beyond the Lattes: 30+ Healthy Pumpkin Spice Treats, Snacks, and Foods

We got to try this seasonal blend here in the office, and it's every bit as comforting and delicious as it sounds. At only 170 calories per bottle, it makes a fantastic light lunch (you can drink it chilled from the container!) or part of a warm Fall meal. With nine grams of fat, four grams of protein, 19 grams of carbohydrates, six grams of natural sugar, and no added sugar, it's one of the healthiest pumpkin spice foods you'll come across this season, and it's all bottled up and ready to go wherever you are this season.

These soups are $7 a bottle and come in customizable packs of eight, so you can choose your own adventure or find some in a store near you (like Sprouts!).

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Dominique Astorino
Join the conversation
ZupaPumpkinHealthy LunchesPumpkin SpiceTaste TestsHealthy LivingSoupHealthy SnacksFall
Join The Conversation
Healthy Snacks
by Dominique Astorino
Healthy CVS Snacks
Healthy Snacks
The Best Fall-Flavored Snacks Live at CVS, So Form a Single-File Line
by Gina Florio
Best Pumpkin Soup Recipes
Recipes
15 Recipes That Prove Pumpkin Soup Is Winning Fall — Not PSLs
by Kelli Acciardo
Metabolism-Boosting Smoothie Recipe
Healthy Recipes
This Metabolism-Boosting Smoothie Has Over 30 Grams of Protein
by Jenny Sugar
Paleo Passion Foods Grainless Granola Review
Healthy Snacks
This Paleo Grain-Free Granola Tastes Just Like Cookies!
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds