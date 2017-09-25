Get in on Pumpkin Spice Season Without Breaking Whole30 — This Savory Soup Is Delicious

Love pumpkin, but you're sick of sweets? Maybe you're just not that into sugary food, or you're trying Whole30 but still want to get in on the pumpkin spice craze. Either way, you need to try the Züpa Noma Pumpkin Cinnamon Sage Soup. Made from pumpkin and squash, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon, sage, and ginger, this blend is high in vitamins A and C and fiber, with a touch of turmeric for reducing inflammation.

We got to try this seasonal blend here in the office, and it's every bit as comforting and delicious as it sounds. At only 170 calories per bottle, it makes a fantastic light lunch (you can drink it chilled from the container!) or part of a warm Fall meal. With nine grams of fat, four grams of protein, 19 grams of carbohydrates, six grams of natural sugar, and no added sugar, it's one of the healthiest pumpkin spice foods you'll come across this season, and it's all bottled up and ready to go wherever you are this season.

These soups are $7 a bottle and come in customizable packs of eight, so you can choose your own adventure or find some in a store near you (like Sprouts!).