30 Perfect Hostess Gifts For $20 or Less
You don't want to show up empty-handed to a holiday party, but you also don't want to spend too much — you've got tons of presents to buy! These affordable hostess gifts guarantee you'll get the best guest award without breaking the bank. From festive kitchen accessories to essential bar items and more, these fun hostess gifts look expensive, but they're all $20 or less.
Snowflake Marshmallows
$7.95
from Crate & Barrel
State Slate Cheese Boards
$19.99
Novel Teas
$12.50
Meow Stemless Wine Glass - Set Of 2
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Sprinkle 2-Tiered Server
$35 $19.99
French Macaron Soaps Set
$18
Martha Stewart Collection 4-Pc. Italian Spice Set, Created for Macy's
$35.99 $14.33
Paddywax Lemon and Rosemary Old Fashioned Filled Candle
$14.99
Gilded Shapes Monogram Mug
$10 $7
Slant Collections 'Liquid Therapy' Stemless Wine Glass
$12
from Nordstrom
Cheese Knives and Cutting Board 4 Piece Set
$14.99
City Map Glass
$14
Cat Wine Bottle Opener
$20 $12.99
from Kohl's
Microwave Popcorn Popper
$14.99
Malvi Mallow Malvi Hot Cocoa & Peppermint Marshmallow Set
$18
Fruit Keg Tapping Kit
$19.99
Hot Chocolate On A Stick Set
$16
French Kitchen Marble Cheese Board with Slicer
$19.95
from Crate & Barrel
Avocado Halves Sock
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Hammered Copper Moscow Mule Mug with Classic Handle
$22 $12.99
