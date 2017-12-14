 Skip Nav
30 Perfect Hostess Gifts For $20 or Less

You don't want to show up empty-handed to a holiday party, but you also don't want to spend too much — you've got tons of presents to buy! These affordable hostess gifts guarantee you'll get the best guest award without breaking the bank. From festive kitchen accessories to essential bar items and more, these fun hostess gifts look expensive, but they're all $20 or less.

Crate & Barrel
Snowflake Marshmallows
$7.95
from Crate & Barrel
Buy Now See more Crate & Barrel Kitchen
UncommonGoods Cheese Boards & Slicers
State Slate Cheese Boards
$19.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Cheese Boards & Slicers
UncommonGoods Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Novel Teas
$12.50
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Urban Outfitters
Meow Stemless Wine Glass - Set Of 2
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Wine Glasses
Maxwell & Williams
Sprinkle 2-Tiered Server
$35 $19.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Maxwell & Williams Cake, Pie & Dessert Servers
UncommonGoods Beauty Products
French Macaron Soaps Set
$18
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Beauty Products
UncommonGoods Bar
Red Wine Stain Remover
$8
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Bar
Macy's Kitchen Tools
Martha Stewart Collection 4-Pc. Italian Spice Set, Created for Macy's
$35.99 $14.33
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Kitchen Tools
World Market
Paddywax Lemon and Rosemary Old Fashioned Filled Candle
$14.99
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Candles
Ila
Cyprus Flake
$15
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Ila Kitchen
Shimmer Pastry Server
Shimmer Pastry Server
$15
from cb2.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie
Gilded Shapes Monogram Mug
$10 $7
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cups & Mugs
Nordstrom Wine Glasses
Slant Collections 'Liquid Therapy' Stemless Wine Glass
$12
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Wine Glasses
Heart Wine Bottle Stopper
$10
from thelittlemarket.com
Buy Now
Confetti Dot Old Fashioned Glass
$12
from 8oaklane.com
Buy Now
Harry Potter Cookie Cutter
Harry Potter Cookie Cutter
$4
from etsy.com
Buy Now
World Market
Cheese Knives and Cutting Board 4 Piece Set
$14.99
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Cheese Boards & Slicers
UncommonGoods Drinkware
City Map Glass
$14
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
Kohl's Corkscrews & Openers
Cat Wine Bottle Opener
$20 $12.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Corkscrews & Openers
UncommonGoods Kitchen Tools
Microwave Popcorn Popper
$14.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kitchen Tools
Anthropologie Kitchen
Malvi Mallow Malvi Hot Cocoa & Peppermint Marshmallow Set
$18
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Kitchen
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Fruit Keg Tapping Kit
$19.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
H&M
Paper Napkins
$2.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Napkins
Anthropologie
Hot Chocolate On A Stick Set
$16
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Kitchen
Crate & Barrel
French Kitchen Marble Cheese Board with Slicer
$19.95
from Crate & Barrel
Buy Now See more Crate & Barrel Cheese Boards & Slicers
Monogram Mug
$8
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Avocado Halves Sock
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Socks
Kitchen Canisters For Four, Coffee, and Tea
Kitchen Canisters
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
H&M
Scented Candle in Metal Jar
$12.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Candles
Thirstystone
Hammered Copper Moscow Mule Mug with Classic Handle
$22 $12.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Thirstystone Cups & Mugs
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
