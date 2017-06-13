This 20-Minute Pasta Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Dinner

Confession: I could eat this pesto straight out of a bowl with a spoon. But it's even better with pasta, because pasta makes everything better. The classic Italian sauce has always been one of my favorites, and once I discovered how much better it tastes homemade than out of a jar, I've never gone back. The intoxicating smell of basil will draw you in as you make this incredibly easy recipe, and you won't be able to resist licking the spoon.

For quite possibly the quickest and easiest Summer weeknight dinner, get a pot of water going while you make the pesto, cook a pound of the pasta of your choice, and toss with the pesto when it's done. Do your friends and family a favor and share, or save the rest for yourself for a killer leftover lunch or dinner.



Basil Pesto From Erin Cullum, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 2 cups loosely packed fresh basil leaves 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts 2 cloves garlic 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese 1/4 teaspoon salt, plus more as needed 1/2 cup olive oil, plus more as needed Directions Place all ingredients in a food processor and blend until combined. Scrape down sides and blend again, taste, and add more salt if desired. Add more olive oil, 1 tablespoon at a time, and keep blending until smooth and saucy. Refrigerate or use immediately. Information Category Condiments/Sauces Cuisine Italian Yield About 2 cups Cook Time 5 minutes