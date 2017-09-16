15 of Alton Brown's Most Popular Recipes on Good Eats

Alton Brown recently announced that the reboot of his iconic show Good Eats, called Return of the Eats, will be airing on the Food Network in 2018. To gear up for this long-awaited revival, let's venture down memory lane. Of the hundreds (if not thousands) of recipes Alton Brown developed for Good Eats, these are the 15 most popular ones. Highest in ratings and reviews, these trustworthy dishes and desserts are backed by fans and curious cooks alike. Alton's perfected American comfort food, from the best-ever macaroni and cheese to his world-famous "The Chewy" chocolate chip cookie. Yes, good eaters, he's got it down to a science.