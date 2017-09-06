 Skip Nav
Appetizers
23 Alton Brown Recipes You Have to Try ASAP
Celebrity Chefs
What You Really Want to Know About The Pioneer Woman
Appetizers
Make Your Life Easier on Game Day With These Ingenious Muffin-Tin Recipes

Vegetarian Carbonara Recipe

Vegetarian Carbonara Is Like Italian Mac and Cheese

It may sound like a stretch to call this carbonara-inspired pasta "Italian mac and cheese," but hear me out. Carbonara sauce is creamy, cheesy, and garlicky, attributes you'll usually find in a bowl of the classic American dish. If the carbonara is made without cured pork and tossed with elbow noodles — as I did here — then can't one call it mac and cheese?

Still have reservations about making it yourself? If you're squeamish about mixing raw egg into the noodles, there's no need to fret! The heat and steam from the pasta will cook the eggs. Just be sure to transfer the pasta into a separate bowl; otherwise, you'll end up with carbonara that has a clotted, scrambled eggy texture.

Italian Mac and Cheese

Italian Mac and Cheese

Notes

Work quickly. Make sure the sauce components are ready to combine with the freshly cooked noodles. It's important that the noodles are piping hot, so the egg cooks and the cheese melts.

Vegetarian Carbonara Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 1 pound dry elbow macaroni noodles
  2. 2 eggs
  3. 1 cup parmigiano-reggiano, grated, plus more for serving
  4. 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  5. 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  6. Black pepper, freshly ground
  7. 1/2 bunch flat-leaf parsley, leaves only, chopped

Directions

  1. Fill a large pot with water. Bring it to a boil, then liberally salt it until it tastes like ocean water. Add pasta and cook according to package instructions, or until al dente. Drain pasta, reserving 1/2 cup of cooking water. Transfer pasta to a large bowl.
  2. Meanwhile, beat the eggs and parmesan together in a small bowl and set aside. In a sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium, then add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
  3. To drained pasta, toss in garlic/oil mixture, then pour in egg/cheese mixture, stirring quickly until the eggs thicken and turn opaque. Thin out the sauce with reserved pasta water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if necessary. Season with ground black pepper and salt. Garnish with parsley and more parmesan.

Information

Category
Pasta, Main Dishes
Cuisine
Italian
Yield
Serves 4
Cook Time
20 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Join the conversation
Fast And EasyCarbonaraMacaroni And CheeseItalianPastaRecipesVegetarianBack To School
Join The Conversation
drogers drogers 4 years
Made this for the kids for lunch yesterday. Easy and tasty!
Lizzie-Fuhr Lizzie-Fuhr 4 years
Vegetarian comfort at its finest! Can't wait to make this.
Healthy Recipes
Low in Calories and Filling, This Chia Pudding Is a Perfect Breakfast
by Lizzie Fuhr
17-Month Planners and Agendas
New Year
by Tara Block
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe
Original Recipes
Forget the PSL! Let's Talk About Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
by Anna Monette Roberts
Quick Snacks For Summer
Cooking Basics
20 Quick Summery Snacks With Only 3 Ingredients
by Anna Monette Roberts
The Best Avocado Toast Recipes
Fast and Easy
20 Reasons Avocado Toast Is the Sexiest Snack on the Planet
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds