The Perfect Cocktail For Your Zodiac Sign

Ever feel like there's that one cocktail that just speaks to you? It just might be your perfect zodiac match. And, hey, even if you don't read your horoscope every day, it doesn't hurt to find a new go-to cocktail recipe for every occasion. We've tapped cocktail expert Kat Odell, author of the recently published cookbook Day Drinking: 50 Cocktails For a Mellow Buzz ($11), for her advice on all things cocktail-related astrology. Read on to discover which cocktail you should stir up based on your zodiac sign, and learn why it's the best match, according to Kat herself. And, yes, as the name of her book implies, you have permission to drink it any time of day!

Aries: Glühwein
Taurus: The Regents Royale
Gemini: Beet Wine
Virgo: Sangria
Cancer: Caipirinha
Leo: Old Fashioned
Libra: Daiquiri
Scorpio: Long Island Iced Tea
Sagittarius: Pisco Sour
Capricorn: Martini
Aquarius: Rum and Coke
Pisces: Milk Punch
